Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa and Dane Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Businesses announce closures Thursday following winter storm

business closures
MADISON (WKOW) — Some businesses are announcing closures Thursday as they cleanup from a winter storm.

Columbia County

Aging and Disability Resource Center of Columbia County dining centers and home-delivered meals are closed Thursday. 

Dane County

Camp Createability 

The training facility will be closed today with virtual classes still taking place.

Middleton Outreach Ministry

The food pantry, clothing center and offices are closed.

Monona Senior Center 

The Monona Senior Center will not hold programs Thursday. 

Iowa County

Iowa County government 

Iowa County government offices are closed or running with minimal staff Thursday. The county urges people call they agency they're trying to do business with before coming to Dodgeville. 

Rock County

Janesville Morning Rotary 

No meeting Thursday morning. 

Juneau County meal sites 

Juneau County meal sites are closed Thursday. 

