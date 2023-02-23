Businesses announce closures Thursday following winter storm

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) — Some businesses are announcing closures Thursday as they cleanup from a winter storm.
If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com.
Columbia County
Aging and Disability Resource Center of Columbia County dining centers and home-delivered meals are closed Thursday.
Dane County
Camp Createability
The training facility will be closed today with virtual classes still taking place.
Middleton Outreach Ministry
The food pantry, clothing center and offices are closed.
Monona Senior Center
The Monona Senior Center will not hold programs Thursday.
Iowa County
Iowa County government
Iowa County government offices are closed or running with minimal staff Thursday. The county urges people call they agency they're trying to do business with before coming to Dodgeville.
Rock County
Janesville Morning Rotary
No meeting Thursday morning.
Juneau County meal sites
Juneau County meal sites are closed Thursday.