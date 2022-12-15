 Skip to main content
Businesses closed across southern Wisconsin from snow

  • Updated
Snow on trees Tokay Blvd
Sierra Rehm // WKOW-TV

MADISON (WKOW) — Overnight snow is causing schools and businesses to close Thursday. 

27 News has you covered with what businesses are not operating as a result of the wet snow that fell. 

If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com

Columbia County 

ADRC of Columbia County 

Home delivered meals are closed. 

Dane County 

The Goodman Center 

All programs and resources, including childcare, after-school, older adult, fitness and food pantry will be closed today due to inclement weather.

SSM Health at Home 

Lunchtime Meals on Wheels deliveries are canceled. Recipients should utilize their Blizzard meals. 

Juneau County 

ADRC Of Eagle Country - Juneau County Meal Sites 

Closure includes dine in and meals on wheels program. 

