Businesses closed across southern Wisconsin from snow

MADISON (WKOW) — Overnight snow is causing schools and businesses to close Thursday.
27 News has you covered with what businesses are not operating as a result of the wet snow that fell.
If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com.
Columbia County
ADRC of Columbia County
Home delivered meals are closed.
Dane County
The Goodman Center
All programs and resources, including childcare, after-school, older adult, fitness and food pantry will be closed today due to inclement weather.
SSM Health at Home
Lunchtime Meals on Wheels deliveries are canceled. Recipients should utilize their Blizzard meals.
Juneau County
ADRC Of Eagle Country - Juneau County Meal Sites
Closure includes dine in and meals on wheels program.