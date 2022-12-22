 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25 to 35 below
zero for later this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Businesses closed during winter storm Thursday and Friday

Snow on trees Tokay Blvd
MADISON (WKOW) — A winter storm is set to hit the Midwest Thursday and some businesses are already announcing closures as a result. 

27 News has you covered with what businesses will not operate Thursday because of the forecasted snow, below-freezing temperatures and wind. 

Columbia County

ADRC of Columbia County

Home delivered meals and dining centers will be closed.

Dane County

Badger Prairie Needs Network

The food pantry is closed Thursday and Friday because of severe weather and hazardous travel conditions. It will also be closed Saturday for the holidays. 

Babies and Beyond 

The business is closed Thursday 

Camp Createability

The business is closed Thursday.

DNL Professional Driving School

Behind the Wheel classes are canceled. 

Dane County government

Dane County government will close its non-essential operations beginning December 22 at 2:00 PM through December 23. Essential public safety services will remain operational during this closure.

DNL Professional Driving School

Behind the wheel driving classes are canceled Thursday.

Madison Public Library locations

All Madison Public Library locations will close early on Thursday, December 22. All library events and all community events held in Madison Public Libraries after 2 p.m. will be canceled. All library locations will also be closed for the holidays: Saturday, December 24-Monday, December 26 and Saturday, December 31-Monday, January 2.

Middleton Outreach Ministry

Food pantry, clothing center and offices will be closed.

Middleton Senior Center 

The Middleton Senior Center and Dining Site will be closed. 

NHN Mt. Horeb Food Closet

The business will be closed on Friday. Normal shopping hours will resume on Dec. 30. 

Second Harvest 

Second Harvest will be closed on Thursday, December 22 for severe weather. It will be closed from Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26 for the holidays. 

UnityPoint Health Meriter

A variety of services will be unavailable on Friday.

  • Primary Care Clinics (all locations: DeForest, Stoughton, Middleton, Fitchburg, McKee, Monona, West Washington): Closed Friday
  • Center for Perinatal Care: Outpatient Services: Closed Friday 12/23. All inpatient services remain open.
  • Digestive Health Center & Infusion Center: Normal operation hour. Patients may opt to reschedule
  • Outpatient Therapy (all locations: DeForest, Monona, Central, West, Middleton): Closed Friday 
  • Children’s Center: Open Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • NewStart: Open Thursday until 5 p.m., closed Friday
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Outpatient: Closed Friday 
  • Wellness Center: Closed Friday 12/23
  • Jeff Levy Education Center, including Employee Health Services: Remote appointments and services Friday

Juneau County

ADRC of Juneau County

All Juneau County meal sites are closed Thursday, including dining in, meals on wheels delivery. 

Richland County

Richland Center's Rotary Lights in the Park

With severe weather conditions now and coming, and out of concern for safety of our volunteers and potential visitors tonight, Richland Center's Rotary Lights in the Park will be closed tonight.