Businesses closed during winter storm Thursday and Friday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) — A winter storm is set to hit the Midwest Thursday and some businesses are already announcing closures as a result.
27 News has you covered with what businesses will not operate Thursday because of the forecasted snow, below-freezing temperatures and wind.
If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com.
Columbia County
ADRC of Columbia County
Home delivered meals and dining centers will be closed.
Dane County
Badger Prairie Needs Network
The food pantry is closed Thursday and Friday because of severe weather and hazardous travel conditions. It will also be closed Saturday for the holidays.
Babies and Beyond
The business is closed Thursday
Camp Createability
The business is closed Thursday.
DNL Professional Driving School
Behind the Wheel classes are canceled.
Dane County government
Dane County government will close its non-essential operations beginning December 22 at 2:00 PM through December 23. Essential public safety services will remain operational during this closure.
DNL Professional Driving School
Behind the wheel driving classes are canceled Thursday.
Madison Public Library locations
All Madison Public Library locations will close early on Thursday, December 22. All library events and all community events held in Madison Public Libraries after 2 p.m. will be canceled. All library locations will also be closed for the holidays: Saturday, December 24-Monday, December 26 and Saturday, December 31-Monday, January 2.
Middleton Outreach Ministry
Food pantry, clothing center and offices will be closed.
Middleton Senior Center
The Middleton Senior Center and Dining Site will be closed.
NHN Mt. Horeb Food Closet
The business will be closed on Friday. Normal shopping hours will resume on Dec. 30.
Second Harvest
Second Harvest will be closed on Thursday, December 22 for severe weather. It will be closed from Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26 for the holidays.
UnityPoint Health Meriter
A variety of services will be unavailable on Friday.
- Primary Care Clinics (all locations: DeForest, Stoughton, Middleton, Fitchburg, McKee, Monona, West Washington): Closed Friday
- Center for Perinatal Care: Outpatient Services: Closed Friday 12/23. All inpatient services remain open.
- Digestive Health Center & Infusion Center: Normal operation hour. Patients may opt to reschedule
- Outpatient Therapy (all locations: DeForest, Monona, Central, West, Middleton): Closed Friday
- Children’s Center: Open Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- NewStart: Open Thursday until 5 p.m., closed Friday
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Outpatient: Closed Friday
- Wellness Center: Closed Friday 12/23
- Jeff Levy Education Center, including Employee Health Services: Remote appointments and services Friday
Juneau County
ADRC of Juneau County
All Juneau County meal sites are closed Thursday, including dining in, meals on wheels delivery.
Richland County
Richland Center's Rotary Lights in the Park
With severe weather conditions now and coming, and out of concern for safety of our volunteers and potential visitors tonight, Richland Center's Rotary Lights in the Park will be closed tonight.