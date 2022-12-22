Businesses closed during winter storm Thursday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) — A winter storm is set to hit the Midwest Thursday and some businesses are already announcing closures as a result.
27 News has you covered with what businesses will not operate Thursday because of the forecasted snow, below-freezing temperatures and wind.
If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com.
Columbia County
ADRC of Columbia County
Home delivered meals and dining centers will be closed.
Dane County
Badger Prairie Needs Network
The food pantry is closed Thursday and Friday because of severe weather and hazardous travel conditions. It will also be closed Saturday for the holidays.
Babies and Beyond
The business is closed Thursday
Camp Createability
The business is closed Thursday.
Dane County government
Dane County government will close its non-essential operations beginning December 22 at 2:00 PM through December 23. Essential public safety services will remain operational during this closure.
Madison Public Library locations
All Madison Public Library locations will close early on Thursday, December 22. All library events and all community events held in Madison Public Libraries after 2 p.m. will be canceled. All library locations will also be closed for the holidays: Saturday, December 24-Monday, December 26 and Saturday, December 31-Monday, January 2.
Middleton Outreach Ministry
Food pantry, clothing center and offices will be closed.
Middleton Senior Center
The Middleton Senior Center and Dining Site will be closed.
Second Harvest
Second Harvest will be closed on Thursday, December 22 for severe weather. It will be closed from Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26 for the holidays.
Juneau County
ADRC of Juneau County
All Juneau County meal sites are closed Thursday, including dining in, meals on wheels delivery.