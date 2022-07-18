Businesses hoping for return of EAA AirVenture boom

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- Signs are already popping up that EAA AirVenture is approaching.
The skies above Oshkosh are getting busier and people are also trickling into gas stations, restaurants and hotels.
The aviation festival was canceled in 2020 and last year didn't have the same kind of pre-pandemic crowd.
That has business owners hoping for a big rebound this year.
"This year is kind of nuts, so we're excited. I think everyone coming into town is excited and looking forward to a weather-wise and every-wise just what I think would be a normal EAA again," Marty Schibblehut of Osh Vegas Palms Resort told WBAY.
A study from 2017 showed AirVenture brings $170 million in a five-county area.