Businesses in southern Wisconsin announce closures due to snow

MADISON (WKOW) — A winter storm is moving into southern Wisconsin Thursday morning, and some businesses are announcing closures.
27 News has you covered with what businesses will not operate Thursday because of the forecasted snow.
If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com.
Dane County
Camp Createability
The training facility and full service studio is closed.
Middleton Outreach Ministry
The food pantry, clothing center and offices are all closed.