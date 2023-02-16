 Skip to main content
Businesses in southern Wisconsin announce closures due to snow

  • Updated
snow removal

MADISON (WKOW) — A winter storm is moving into southern Wisconsin Thursday morning, and some businesses are announcing closures. 

27 News has you covered with what businesses will not operate Thursday because of the forecasted snow.

If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com

Dane County

Camp Createability 

The training facility and full service studio is closed.

Middleton Outreach Ministry

The food pantry, clothing center and offices are all closed.

