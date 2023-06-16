Businesses jump into action, supporting the search of missing 13-year-old

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Sauk County community is not losing any momentum as the search for 13-year-old James Yoblonski enters its fifth day.
From the very first day of the search on Monday, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said the support has been overwhelming. He said at this point, officials are not asking for the public's help in the search because they worry it will push James farther away.
But the community is doing everything and anything they can to help.
Jacob Franzen is the Farm Manager at Ski-Hi Fruit Farm. He said helping was the obvious thing to do. So, they started bringing breakfast and coffee to search crews.
"They're the ones doing the legwork. They're the ones doing the hard stuff. So, if we can provide the easy support just make their lives easier," he said.
Franzen said the business has been in talks with the sheriff's office, offering any and all support it may need.
"We've been here for over 100 years, I've walked these bluffs, I don't know how many times, so I feel really connected to the area," Frazen said. "Knowing that they're searching through it, I know what the terrain is like, I know the challenges that they're facing."
He said he's never seen an incident like this happen before, but it hits close to home especially because it's happening right in his backyard.
Ski-Hi Fruit Farm is not the only ones helping. Irongate Equine Clinic of Madison and Operational K-9 Medical Team of Wisconsin have also been on site -- making sure the canines are also being taken care of.
Becky Johnson is with Operational K-9 Medical Team of Wisconsin. She said helping is an honor.
"To be part of a group that plays such an important role in these canines lives in the lives of their canine handlers, who really just want to give back to the community. And we feel like we're doing that here," Johnson said.
Dr. Lauren Alderman said their biggest concern is dehydration or heat stress in the dogs. She said being on the scene and seeing the turnout of support is impressive and humbling.
"We're just keeping an eye on them when they come in to take breaks, make sure they're not showing signs of dehydration or other medical concerns," Dr. Alderman said.
She said vets on scene are looking at the dogs' gums and heart rates.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Thursday thanking a full list of businesses and organizations.