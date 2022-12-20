Businesses start announcing closures ahead of winter storm

MADISON (WKOW) — A winter storm is set to hit the Midwest Thursday and some businesses are already announcing closures as a result.
27 News has you covered with what businesses will not operate Thursday because of the forecasted snow, below-freezing temperatures and wind.
If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com.
Columbia County
ADRC of Columbia County
Home delivered meals and dining centers will be closed.
Dane County
Middleton Outreach Ministry
Food pantry, clothing center and offices will be closed.