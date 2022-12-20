 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
several inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause
sporadic power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Businesses start announcing closures ahead of winter storm

Snow on trees Tokay Blvd
Sierra Rehm // WKOW-TV

MADISON (WKOW) — A winter storm is set to hit the Midwest Thursday and some businesses are already announcing closures as a result. 

27 News has you covered with what businesses will not operate Thursday because of the forecasted snow, below-freezing temperatures and wind. 

If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com

Columbia County

ADRC of Columbia County

Home delivered meals and dining centers will be closed.

Dane County

Middleton Outreach Ministry

Food pantry, clothing center and offices will be closed.

