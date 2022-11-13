'But here in McFarland, it's not forgotten to us': Flags continue to fly high in celebration of Veterans Day

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- Flags are flying high across Wisconsin this weekend in honor of Veterans Day, and community members in McFarland aren't planning to ever lower the flags.
Nathan Weier is the commander at American Legion Post 534 Post. He said Sunday's ceremony is all about honoring the Korean War Veterans of the post.
And as the holiday weekend comes to an end, Weier said it's a great opportunity to honor all those who served one last time.
"The Korean War has always been called the Forgotten War. But here in McFarland, it's not forgotten to us," Weier said. "It really did shape a lot of the things that we know today with our world and our global relations with countries."
Outside the legion sits 106 flags, which Weier said is dedicated to a man named Darrell Krenz. Krenz passed away last fall.
"The hill behind me was inspired by Darrell. It's actually named after him. It's the Darrell Krenz Memorial," Weier said.
Conrad Campbell served in the Navy as Krenz did in the Army.
"A friend of mine dating back quite far, quite a few years ago, a nice gentleman and a good gentleman, and very honorable and he served his country and ended up losing his life," Campbell said.
But the flags represent all those who have fought for our country.
"We've seen people coming by to take photos with them and then kids taking their graduation photos and I was like; 'you know we have all weathers why not?' said Weier. "And I mean they look gorgeous from you drive by them and you see them, just means a lot."
Weier said the flags started filling the hill in the early 80's. Now, there are 106 flags flying proudly outside the legion. They will be lit every day from dusk until dawn.