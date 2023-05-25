Buy Dane Local hosting Shop Local Tour featuring Black-Owned Businesses

MADISON (WKOW) — On Thursday, Dane Buy Local is hosting the Shop Local Tour Featuring Black-Owned Businesses.
The event goes from 4 to 8 p.m.
The tour will visit a variety of Black-owned businesses throughout the county. Participants will have the opportunity to meet the owners, learn about their products and services and discover new and unique local businesses.
This Shop Local tour is sponsored by the Black Madison Chamber of Commerce.
"We're excited to showcase the diversity of our local business community and support these amazing Black-owned businesses" said Colin Murray, Executive Director of Dane Buy Local.
The Participating businesses are Earthly Temptations, Hart Beat Boutique, Herbal Aspect, Jewelers on State St, JustVeggiez, and Mentoring Positives.