'By Youth for Youth' awards more than $36,000 to local youth programs

MADISON (WKOW) -- By Youth for Youth (BYFY) awarded more than $36,000 to Dane County youth programs this April.
BYFY's volunteer committee is run by Dane County high school students who make investment decisions in youth-led programming.
According to its website, members of the program identify "critical public health issues impacting youth in Dane County, establish funding priorities, review grant proposals and recommend funding from County and City grants to support projects developed and implemented by youth to serve youth."
The committee's funding priorities this year focused on mental and physical health, school programming and student support, youth experiencing poverty, food insecurity and homelessness, climate change STEM and immigration.
In April, the BYFY committee awarded $36,447 to 13 local programs and projects.
The Bayview Foundation is one of the awarded programs. According to the BYFY, it was given $3,000 toward providing low-income BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth gender-specific spaces and activities.
The committee also awarded funds to Rooted for its chicken coop program and the Avicenna Society of Madison to fund its Afghan Kabul Cuisine Startup.