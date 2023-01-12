 Skip to main content
C.J. Williams commits to the Badgers

MADISON (WKOW) — The Badgers have secured a commitment from a transfer from the University of Southern California. 

Wide receiver C.J. Williams tweeted a photo of him in a Badgers uniform with the words "committed."

A beat reporter from the Athletic, Jesse Temple, also confirms Williams is transferring. 

Williams is a former 4 star recruit. He entered the transfer portal on January 5. As a freshman this past season, he had four catches for 34 yards. He saw action in 10 games.

