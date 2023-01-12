C.J. Williams commits to the Badgers

MADISON (WKOW) — The Badgers have secured a commitment from a transfer from the University of Southern California.
Wide receiver C.J. Williams tweeted a photo of him in a Badgers uniform with the words "committed."
Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for?#OnWisconsin 🦡 pic.twitter.com/nhrm8xrgY3— CJ Williams (@CJWilliams_03) January 12, 2023
A beat reporter from the Athletic, Jesse Temple, also confirms Williams is transferring.
Wisconsin lands a huge commitment from USC transfer C.J. Williams, a four-star prospect and top 10 wide receiver in the 2022 class. It's a whole new world in Madison. Luke Fickell and crew bringing 🔥🔥🔥— Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) January 12, 2023
Williams is a former 4 star recruit. He entered the transfer portal on January 5. As a freshman this past season, he had four catches for 34 yards. He saw action in 10 games.