Caledonia police officer okay after squad car rolls, catches fire during chase

CALEDONIA, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Caledonia police officer walked away with minor injuries after his squad car rolled and caught fire during a chase Saturday.
The Calendonia Police Department said it happened around 2:40 p.m. on State Highway 32.
According to the department, a preliminary investigation revealed the officer was traveling north on State Highway 32 as he tried to catch up to a car that was going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Police said, during that chase, a white SUV that was going northbound on State Highway 32 tried to turn left onto Harvest Lane. The squad car and the SUV crashed, sending the squad car into the ditch, where it landed on its roof.
A fire started in the engine compartment of the squad car, which later became fully engulfed in flames.
Thanks to good Samaritans, the Caledonia Police Department said the officer was able to free himself from the squad car before the fire spread to the passenger compartment of the vehicle. He suffered minor injuries.
The driver and a passenger of the white SUV were also okay.
The department is asking witnesses of the accident to share what they saw by calling (262) 835-4423 and asking to speak to Detective Chad Zoltak.