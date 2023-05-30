Calls growing for a biker, pedestrian underpass under dangerous stretch of John Nolen Drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials in Madison's Engineering Division sent out a survey this spring to the public about the need for an underpass under a dangerous stretch of John Nolen Drive.
More than 600 people responded, and almost all of them said they wished there was an underpass near the Broom Street and North Shore Drive intersections.
These two intersections are some of the most dangerous in Madison for bikers and pedestrians.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there have been at least 19 crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists at that intersection over the last 10 years. 16 resulted in minor to serious injuries.
One person died there last fall.
"It's really kind of a scary intersection for everyone," bicyclist Ruby Smith said.
Because of the numbers, leaders in Madison's bike community have been pushing for change.
Madison Bikes board member Robbie Webber says the intersections need to be redesigned.
"[Drivers are] not looking for people crossing," Webber said. "Some people don't pay attention."
Webber says the intersections are so dangerous because of their design and location along a busy highway.
"John Nolen is built like a highway," Webber said. "So, it encourages speeding. Not everyone looks out for other road users, especially people who are not using a car or driving often."
Webber and fellow board members have been trying to push for changes to the roadway, especially with recent redesign projects making headlines, like the Lake Monona Waterfront Redesign Challenge and the John Nolen Drive Redesign project.
Webber wants to see the roadway scaled down to a more neighborhood-like design with less traffic, narrower lanes and lower speed limits. Board member Craig Weinhold has been pushing for an underpass to be built beneath the roadway.
"We really have two options; one is an underpass, one is an overpass," Weinhold said. "Overpasses just aren't practical in such a small space."
Weinhold says the biggest problem with an overpass is the neighboring railroad track — an overpass would have to be built at least 20 feet above this and would therefore be far too large for the space.
"Underpasses, however, can be done relatively easily," Weinhold said. "They're also a little bit cheaper. And they can be done really well as a way to bring lots of people."
Two of the three Lake Monona redesign plans accommodated an underpass in their renderings. However, the Sasaki design chosen by city officials and the public was the sole design plan that did not.
Weinhold has been pushing city officials currently working on the John Nolen redesign project to consider constructing the roadway in a way that can accommodate an underpass in the future, similar to one brought forward by Engineer Ron Shutvet in 2017.
After receiving hundreds of responses from Madison residents about support for an underpass, assistant city engineer Chris Petykowski said that's exactly what they're planning on doing. He's the chief project manager on the John Nolen project.
"[The underpass] is not part of our what's being scoped for construction right now, but it's good to know that we should lay this intersection out so that we don't preclude that in the future," Petykowski said.
He says, currently the plan is to widen the space between bicyclists and traffic and lengthen the amount of time of crossings. Although, Petykowski says those changes won't take effect until at least 2025.
Even if the underpass project does come to fruition, there will be obstacles there, too.
"The tricky part with this project, though, is that any kind of underpass is going to require being lower than the lake water elevation," Petykowski said. "So, we would kind of have to waterproof it and have a pumping station to be able to drain the water."
Both of those options are costly, too.
Regardless of what happens, the bicyclists say they'll continue their push until the injuries and deaths along this route cease.
"Intersections like this need to be places where anyone regardless of if they're walking, biking or driving can move through it safely," Webber said.