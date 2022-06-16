Calm After the Storms

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After strong storms moved through Wisconsin, producing possibly two tornadoes locally... Wisconsin is finally quieting down. Though winds will still be breezy and temperatures will be warm on Thursday, conditions will remain generally quiet for next seven days with low chances for rain.
Though preliminary, the National Weather Service La Crosse and Milwaukee are confident that two tornadoes touched down in the 27 News coverage area; in the Mauston area as well as in the Tomah area. Survey crews will be out today surveying all the damage across the area so expect updates on tornado ratings.
The good news is, it doesn't look like any organized systems will be moving through the region over the next seven days. That means skies are going to remain clear to mostly clear through the end of the week.
Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday, low to mid 80s on Friday and mid to upper 70s on Saturday.
We could see some isolated showers/storms on Father's Day/Juneteenth with another chance for isolated, late day storms Tuesday of next week as temperatures warm back into the 90s.