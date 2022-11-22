Cambria man seriously injured after crash near Watertown

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- A 67-year-old Cambria man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing his vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt reports the man was the only person in the vehicle and he was travelling south on Highway 26 when he crashed into a roundabout for Highway 19 in the township of Emmet.
A lieutenant arrived shortly after the crash, finding the man trapped inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but still breathing.
He was taken by Flight for Life to an area hospital after being pulled out of the vehicle by the Watertown Fire Department.
Schmidt also said the man was suspected of being in a minor hit-and-run crash on Highway 26 near the town of Oak Grove.
Both crashes remain under investigation by the Crash Investigation Team. Schmidt said excessive speed was a factor in the seriousness of the second crash, though other factors are also being investigated.