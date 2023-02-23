Cambridge EMS works to partner with Jefferson County townships to solve staffing crisis

LAKE MILLS (WKOW) -- Wisconsin’s EMS has been relying heavily on volunteers for a long time - especially in rural areas. Tonight, Cambridge EMS hosted a meeting at Lake Mills Town Hall to start working on long-term solutions.
Currently, Cambridge EMS has 22 people on staff and Chief Paul Blount says that number is up 20% from last year. Less than a year ago, Lake Mills EMS announced they will no longer service the area, so Cambridge EMS has suggested a partnership between the Town of Lake Mills and 5 other townships in Jefferson County.
Chief Blount says the partnership could be mutually beneficial, especially since Cambridge EMS already covers a small portion of the Town of Lake Mills.
"We just cover a very small portion of their township that currently works very well," Blount said. "When you put more resources and more people in more money together, usually you can provide a more effective and more reliable service than if you're just going it alone and doing it all alone as an entity."
Blount says a partnership could be useful in Jefferson County as more rural areas tend to feel the impacts of first-responder shortages the hardest. The Wisconsin office of Rural Health says the crisis has gotten so bad in the last year, there were at least 10 communities who called 911 and never received an ambulance response.
Lake Mills and fellow townships understand they need to act fast as they face losing EMS altogether, but they know it won't be a smooth transition - especially in this state of "crisis".
"I don't see it as anyone getting left behind," Town of Lake Mills Chairperson Thomas BuechelI said. "I understand other people's concerns, as you try to grow any entity, there's going to be challenges and I can understand where a larger population may not want to get caught up in that."
Most townships at the meeting seemed interested in continuing talks of combining a larger fire and EMS district, other than the City of Lake Mills. The city says because they'll have the largest population in the district, they're concerned splitting EMS services equally with smaller townships won't be an equitable service for their residents. So, they're only interested in a private contract.