Cambridge Fire Department Second Assistant Chief dies

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- Randy North, the Second Assistant Chief of the Cambridge Fire Department, died, according to a Facebook post by the department.
North joined the Cambridge Fire Department (CFD) in 1998, serving as an officer for many of those years. He was also a former driver for the Cambridge Area Emergency Medical Service.
According to the post, North worked for the School District of Cambridge for many years and was "an invaluable resource on incidents and trainings at our schools."
He was also involved with the Jefferson County Firefighters and Chief's Associations.
"You will be missed tremendously, Randy," the CFD said in their post. "We will take it from here."
Funeral arrangements will be announced when they are available.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story said North died in active duty following a farming incident. That information was based on a post by the Cambridge Fire Department. The department has since removed that information from the post and told 27 News North's cause of death has not been determined. The article has been updated to reflect that.