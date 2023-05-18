Cambridge hosting first Mocktail Walk in Wisconsin

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- Downtown Cambridge is hopping on the trend of sobriety Thursday evening by hosting the first Mocktail Walk in the state of Wisconsin.
This comes at a time when people are becoming more health-conscious and what some are calling sober-curious.
The idea for the Mocktail Walk came from a local business owner, Dusty Rogers, who owns Revive Salt Room & Spa. She's hosted many popular mocktail events in the area.
“I was so excited to see so many new people coming to Cambridge for the first time to enjoy our alcohol-free events that I began thinking about how I could introduce them to the rest of our amazing downtown businesses, while also sticking with our mocktail theme," she said. "That’s when the idea for a mocktail walk came to me. I ran it past some other local business owners and there was instant excitement around the idea.”
People will walk downtown and sample mocktails from different businesses.
