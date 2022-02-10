Cambridge man given 10-year sentence for fatal Sun Prairie crash

MADISON (WKOW) — A man charged with fleeing from a traffic stop in Sun Prairie and crashing his car, killing two passengers and critically injuring a third has been sentenced.
Lonzo Simmons, 29,of Cambridge, appeared in court on February 9, where he was sentenced to two five year sentences to be served consecutively in prison followed by ten years of supervised release.
Simmons originally faced nine charges, but after taking a plea deal in November six of the charges were dropped. Simmons pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide by use of vehicle with PAC and injury by use of vehicle with PAC for a passenger under 16.
According to Associated Press reporting, a criminal complaint alleges Simmons' blood alcohol content after the June 2020 crash was 0.21% — more than two times the legal limit for Wisconsin drivers. The crash killed 28-year-old Kara Cloud, of Madison, and 27-year-old Clinton Harvey, of Sun Prairie. A third passenger was injured.