Cambridge woman overcomes heart failure and becomes first-time mom

MADISON (WKOW) — A Wisconsin woman will soon celebrate her first Mother's Day after being diagnosed with heart failure while she was seven-and-a-half months pregnant, according to UW Health.
38-year-old Cambridge woman Susan Siegenthaler went to the emergency room on Dec. 13, 2022, because she felt something was off. She was short of breath, had a persistent cough and significantly swollen feet.
Even though these are all normal pregnancy symptoms, she knew something was wrong. And she was right.
Her heart was failing, and medical teams started working to save her and her unborn baby. She was admitted to UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital, which was the beginning of an eight-week journey.
Siegenthaler was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart is weak, enlarged and can't pump enough blood.
“Doctors told me my heart was only operating at 5 to 10% capacity,” she said. “I had no family history of heart issues, so I was stunned.”
Siegenthaler was transferred to University Hospital in Madison on December 22 because of the severity and complexity of the condition. Doctors were balancing trying to prolong the pregnancy as long as possible for the baby's benefit without risking Siegenthaler's life.
Around 30 doctors and dozens of nurses worked together to ensure both mother and baby were safe.
Siegenthaler gave birth to her daughter — Stevie Leigh Siegenthaler — the day after Christmas via cesarean section, over a month before she was due. Stevie was transferred to the intensive care neonatal unit where she spent the first three weeks of her life.
Even though Siegenthaler was staying in an adjacent hospital, nurses took her back and forth to Stevie so she could bond with her baby. They even adjusted her heart medication so she could breastfeed briefly.
Stevie went home on January 16, 2023, but her mother had to stay at the hospital. The support pump in her heart and the medications weren't working, so she needed a heart transplant.
On January 30, just 11 days after she was put on the heart transplant list, Siegenthaler went into the operating room. Nine hours later, she came out with a new heart.
Now, several months later, Siegenthaler says she's starting to feel like herself again.
“Stevie was my fourth pregnancy in the last six years, with the other three ending in miscarriages, so my journey to motherhood has not been easy,” she said. “That’s why I am forever grateful to the amazing nurses and doctors who helped me finally get to be a mom.”
And with Mother's Day coming up, almost six months to the day after she first went to the emergency room, she gets to celebrate thanks to a donation from a stranger.
“I am so thankful for the donor and their family; this has given me a second chance at life,” she said. “I get to be Stevie’s mom.”