Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Cambridge woman will head to Chicago for national Miss Amazing event

  • Updated
  • 0
(WKOW) — A Cambridge woman is heading to Chicago in late July to represent Wisconsin in the national Miss Amazing event.

According to a Miss Amazing spokesperson, Juls Hance was selected as Wisconsin Miss Amazing in March, and now she will spend the next year supporting girls and women with disabilities.

Hance will do this by working to create opportunities for these women to build self-esteem through leadership and self-advocacy programs.

Hance lives in Cambridge with her parents and their pets. Since she became Miss Amazing, she has been active in anti-gun violence groups.

She's also done work with the Honor Flight and acted in a short film called "Silent Courage," where she played the part of a woman with autism. Hance doesn't have autism, but she wanted to bring awareness to the disability.

When she's not working as Miss Amazing, she has a part-time job at Dunkin' Donuts in Sun Prairie and attends Camp Createability in Madison during the week.

When she goes to the national event, Hance is excited to make new friends and use her position as Wisconsin Miss Amazing to "make the world a better place." Her older brother Drew will be her escort for the evening gown portion of the event.

