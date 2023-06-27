Cambridge woman will head to Chicago for national Miss Amazing event

(WKOW) — A Cambridge woman is heading to Chicago in late July to represent Wisconsin in the national Miss Amazing event.
According to a Miss Amazing spokesperson, Juls Hance was selected as Wisconsin Miss Amazing in March, and now she will spend the next year supporting girls and women with disabilities.
Hance will do this by working to create opportunities for these women to build self-esteem through leadership and self-advocacy programs.
Hance lives in Cambridge with her parents and their pets. Since she became Miss Amazing, she has been active in anti-gun violence groups.
She's also done work with the Honor Flight and acted in a short film called "Silent Courage," where she played the part of a woman with autism. Hance doesn't have autism, but she wanted to bring awareness to the disability.
When she's not working as Miss Amazing, she has a part-time job at Dunkin' Donuts in Sun Prairie and attends Camp Createability in Madison during the week.
When she goes to the national event, Hance is excited to make new friends and use her position as Wisconsin Miss Amazing to "make the world a better place." Her older brother Drew will be her escort for the evening gown portion of the event.