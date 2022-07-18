CampHERO gives young women hands-on experience in the protective services industry

MADISON (WKOW) - Young women from across the Madison area are getting to experience what a career in the protective services could be like thanks to CampHERO.
The summer camp, designed for girls in kindergarten all the way up to 12th grade graduates, focuses on building their confidence and character.
As part of the camp, they get hands-on experience with police officers, fire fighters, and EMT paramedics.
"It allows girls to see if this is a job field that they're interested in, but also to try something new that they weren't always going to try in their school or outside of school," said volunteer Sarah Hill.
Depending on their age, campers are putting on fire gear, learning police tactics, and even learning how to splint an injury.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 36% of EMTs, 15.3% of police and only 5.1% of fire professionals are women, leaving girls with few role-models to inspire and guide.
"A lot of these girls don't have the opportunity outside of school to realize that this is a job field that they're able to do and it builds them up," said Hill. "We have a lot of female volunteers that come from the Madison area and elsewhere to volunteer and show these girls that it's something that they can do."
The camp runs through July 30.
A Madison College instructor founded CampHERO in 2012.
Organizers are still looking for volunteers. If you want to help out at the camp please visit https://camphero4girls.org/.