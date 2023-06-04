 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, CENTRAL,
AND NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT Monday morning. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Cancer survivors celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day with ice cream

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — SSM Health invited local cancer survivors and their loved ones to celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day with ice cream Sunday afternoon.

The annual Turville Bay Ice Cream Social, which has been on pause the past three years due to the pandemic, was back in full force Sunday. Attendees enjoyed ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe ice cream and a live musical performance by The Godeans. 

"We are here to celebrate our patients, their caretakers, family, friends, and celebrate life," said Radiation Oncologist Michelle MacKay.

The Turville Bay Ice Cream Social also included balloon artists. 

The free event was hosted at SSM Health's Turville Bay Radiation Oncology Center.

