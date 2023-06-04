Cancer survivors celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day with ice cream

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — SSM Health invited local cancer survivors and their loved ones to celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day with ice cream Sunday afternoon.
The annual Turville Bay Ice Cream Social, which has been on pause the past three years due to the pandemic, was back in full force Sunday. Attendees enjoyed ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe ice cream and a live musical performance by The Godeans.
"We are here to celebrate our patients, their caretakers, family, friends, and celebrate life," said Radiation Oncologist Michelle MacKay.
The Turville Bay Ice Cream Social also included balloon artists.
The free event was hosted at SSM Health's Turville Bay Radiation Oncology Center.