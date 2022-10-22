Candidates continue working to earn votes ahead of November Election

MADISON (WKOW) -- The November Election is fast approaching and candidates on both sides of the isle are working hard to earn your vote.
On Saturday, Governor Tony Evers kicked off a canvas launch in Madison ahead of a statewide campaign tour.
There, he shared that over the last four years, his team has cut income taxes by 15%, fixed nearly 5,000 miles of roads and expanded access to affordable internet to thousands of homes.
The Democratic incumbent said he doesn't take any votes for granted and wants to hear what issues matter most from people across the state as he works to secure reelection.
"We're going to be going until the day of the election and we're going to win," Evers said. "It's going to be close obviously. We're a purple state. We take nothing for granted."
Republican businessman Tim Michels is looking to unseat Evers this November.
Michels Campaign Spokesperson Anna Kelly shared a statement with 27 News in response to Evers' event.
That read: “Tony Evers has released brutal murderers on the streets, shut down businesses, and crippled our education system. Tim Michels will make our communities safer, our economy stronger, and our schools safer.”
Election day is November 8th.