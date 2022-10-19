Candidates for 42nd Assembly District participate in forum

LODI (WKOW) -- The Lodi Optimist Club hosted a forum for the candidates vying to represent the 42nd district in the state Assembly.
The district includes most of Columbia County, as well as parts of Dodge, Dane, Marquette and Green Lake counties.
Incumbent Republican Representative Jon Plumer will face Democrat Theresa Valencia in the November election.
He declined to be physically present at the forum due to "security reasons."
In an email to the Optimist Club he said, "Over the past two years, my family has been subject to anonymous hate mail, the Sheriff's department had to increase patrols around our home and my office at the Capitol had to be boarded up due to 'peaceful' protests."
During his closing statement at the forum, which he gave virtually, Plumer said he cares about the people he works with and hopes to continue serving the community.
"I love my job, I love working with the people I work with," he said. "I can tell you without hesitation that if you poll the Democrats in the State Assembly in Madison, not one of them will call me abrasive."
On the flip side, Valencia said she would be better able to help the community than her opponent.
"We expect our representatives to remember that public service work means working for the best interests of the residents," she said. "We expect our lawmakers to prioritize people over party. I won't forget my job is to represent us."
Members of the Assembly serve a two-year term.
The midterm election is on Nov. 8.