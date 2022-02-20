Candidates for MMSD School Board share goals in virtual forum

MADISON (WKOW) -- The East Side Progressives and Grandparents United for Madison Public Schools held a forum Sunday night for Madison Metropolitan School Board candidates.
During the forum, the public was able to hear the goals and priorities of all five candidates.
Three seats are up for general election on April 5th. Those are seats one, three and four.
Former District Administrator Nichelle Nichols is running un-opposed for seat one.
Shepard Joyner and Laura Simkins are running against each other for seat three.
Incumbent School Board president Ali Muldrow is running for re-election against David Blaska for seat four.
During the virtual forum, candidates answered questions like how they hope to help students catch up after COVID-19, keep students safe in schools and use funding.