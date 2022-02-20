 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO
6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain, sleet, and some snow expected. Ice
accumulations of up to one quarter inch and snow accumulations
of generally an inch or less.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to
the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the commutes Monday evening through Tuesday
evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Candidates for MMSD School Board share goals in virtual forum

  • Updated
MMSD

MADISON (WKOW) -- The East Side Progressives and Grandparents United for Madison Public Schools held a forum Sunday night for Madison Metropolitan School Board candidates.

During the forum, the public was able to hear the goals and priorities of all five candidates.

Three seats are up for general election on April 5th. Those are seats one, three and four.

Former District Administrator Nichelle Nichols is running un-opposed for seat one.

Shepard Joyner and Laura Simkins are running against each other for seat three.

Incumbent School Board president Ali Muldrow is running for re-election against David Blaska for seat four.

During the virtual forum, candidates answered questions like how they hope to help students catch up after COVID-19, keep students safe in schools and use funding.