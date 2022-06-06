Candlelight vigil for retired Juneau County judge set for Saturday

MAUSTON (WKOW) — The Mauston community is hosting a candlelight vigil Saturday for a retired Juneau County judge who was killed on inside his home last week.
The vigil for former Judge John Roemer is set to take place on Saturday, June 11th, at 9 p.m. at La Crosse Street and South Hickory Street in Mauston.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports Roemer was killed by Douglas K. Uhde in a "targeted attack" Friday. Authorities found Uhde in the basement of Roemer's home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He remains in critical condition.
Roemer was one of several people on a list found at the scene of the shooting. The list was found inside the suspect's vehicle and includes the names of Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
RELATED COVERAGE: Wisconsin man on suspected gunman's list shares story with 27 News
Click here for more details on the vigil.