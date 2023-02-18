'Can't believe that really happened': Brodhead family competes for $100K on America's Funniest Home Videos

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- Last month, one local family made an unforgettable appearance on America's Funniest Home Videos (AFV). Now, they are returning to your TV screens for a chance to take home $100,000.
There was only one thing to do when Logan and Julia Hertzner of Brodhead saw the artwork their 2-year-old son, Braxton, created.
"When it happened, he [Logan] was upstairs. I could hear progressively being like 'oh my gosh.' like looking at everything," Julia said. "Then I came up, and that's when we took the video."
Logan Hertzner said they only sent the video to friends and family at first.
"A few weeks later, her [Julia] mom and my mom were both like, 'you should send that to America's Funniest Home Videos," Logan said.
So, they did, and that's when they said one thing led to another.
"It just is like, an incredible feeling like, I can't believe just a small little 10-second video of my kid drawing on my other kid, you know, got us on a TV show. It was just kind of a crazy thing to think about," Logan said.
Ever since the Hertzner family made their national debut, they said there has been a ton of local support and reaction -- especially on Facebook.
"Everybody was like rooting for us. And like, it kind of blew up locally," Logan said.
They are not done just yet. The family will return to your TV screen Sunday as one of the top three finalists of the season.
Though they have the chance to win $100,000, they said the memories being made are priceless.
"Turned into this, going to LA to being on a show twice and winning the first time and all that," Logan said. "[I] just couldn't, can't believe that really happened. You know, that's like what you hear on TV, and we were on TV. And that's just funny and cool to think about."
You can watch the Hertzner family vie for the grand prize Sunday night at 6 on WKOW.