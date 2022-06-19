Can't stand the heat? May want to leave Wisconsin...

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The heat is going to be taking over much of the Plains and the Midwest so a little vacation to the east or west coast might help. The good news is the heat doesn't stick around for that long but the humidity does...
Southerly winds bring up the warmth and the humidity; dew points are going to climb into the 70s Monday and Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the 90s both days. Can't rule out a triple digit temperature here or there on Tuesday either. Skies are going to be sunny and winds are going to be breezy... albeit, they'll be out of the southwest.
A weak front moves through Tuesday night a bring a bit of relief. However, our dew points climb as we head into the start of the weekend and our temperatures gradually climb as well.
Because of the heat and the placement of the jet stream, the chance for showers/storms will be minimal to none over the next seven days. If we do see rain/storms, they'll be pop up storms so not everyone will see the rain.