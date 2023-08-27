Capital City Sunday: AG Kaul discusses efforts to overturn 2020 election, school safety

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul still isn't saying whether his office is investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Wisconsin.
"We generally don't comment on what Wisconsin DOJ is doing or maybe doing with respect to investigations," he said on Capital City Sunday. "But what I can say is that it's critical that anybody who committed crimes with the goal of trying to overturn the results of an election is held accountable."
Kaul would not discuss Wisconsin specifically in any question posed to him on the show, but said that in respect to the federal investigation, he expects to see more charges.
Last year, the Wisconsin Elections Commission decided it would not punish the group of Wisconsin Republicans who cast fake electoral votes for former President Donald Trump. WEC dismissed the complaint alleging the GOP electors acted illegally.
According to the AP, the commission attached a legal analysis from the state Department of Justice that concluded the Republicans weren't trying to fool the Senate but were instead trying to legitimately preserve Trump's legal standing as the courts were still deciding if he or Biden won.
Kaul said that matter is different from whether he would criminally charge the fake electors.
"We've got separate teams at DOJ. There's a team that advised the Election Commission, but the Election Commission has authority just with respect to our election laws and there's a specific set of laws that they have the ability to enforce," he said, "Other laws were not addressed in the context of that memo, so what, if anything, happens with respect to the potential investigation you're referring to would be not entirely separate, but there are distinct issues that would arise from what was in that memo."
OFFICE OF SCHOOL SAFETY FUNDING
Kaul also discussed what he said is the critical need for the state to fund the Office of School Safety. The DOJ has been able to re-allocate $1.3M in American Rescue Plan Act funding in order to fund crucial parts of the office: the 24/7 tip line, critical incident response teams, and threat assessment consultation.
"From my perspective, there's nothing more important that we do than keep our kids safe," said Kaul. "We need to keep those programs going."
The funds will keep those programs going through the end of 2024, but after that, Kaul said the state will need to step up. The state legislature did not allocate the money his department requested for those programs in the state's biannual budget.
"This isn't a question of whether we can afford this," he said. "It's a question of whether our legislators are willing to do what's right to keep our kids safe in Wisconsin."
He said additional federal grant money is likely not an option because much of that is designed to get programs up and running, not to keep those programs going.
TROUBLING TREND: TEACHER TURNOVER
A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum found that teacher turnover surged this year in Wisconsin.
Researchers focused on more than a decade of data and analyzed teacher turnover from 2009 to 2023.
Overall, they found an average of 11.5% of the state's teachers either left or moved each year. In the 2022-23 school year, that turnover rose to 15.8%, which is the highest percentage over the course of the 14 years they studied.
"Teacher turnover on its own isn't always a bad thing," said senior researcher Sara Shaw. "It's when we see elevated levels that were concerned."
Turnover rates for rural/smaller districts and teachers of color were higher than the average.
"Part of that might be that our teachers who are Black are also concentrated in districts that saw a greater than average turnover for teachers of all races and ethnicities," said Shaw. "Or it might have something to do with their experience as teachers who are black in the public school classroom."
Shaw said that the research was based mostly on data, but they do have some conclusions of what went into the higher turnover rates, including the broader economy, the accumulated stress of the pandemic, and the aging workforce.
She said when searching for solutions, districts and other groups working to address this need to remember that educator workforce issues are about retention of teachers as much as it is about recruitment of new teachers.
GOP PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE IN MILWAUKEE
On Wednesday, 8 Republicans took the stage at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to debate for the first time ahead of the 2024 Presidential election.
Sparks flew as they sparred for second-place status behind former President Donald Trump, who is polling way ahead of the other candidates.
UW-Madison professor Mike Wagner said it was a good night for Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and former Vice President Mike Pence.
As far as distinguishing themselves from the former President, Wagner said DeSantis was able to highlight his different temperament and governing experience.
Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was a stand-out, with many drawing parallels to Trump.
"[He] has been highly positive about Trump on the campaign trail and behaved like Trump in the debate, regularly interrupting people, not stopping talking when it wasn't his turn, making, kind of, bombastic and sometimes outlandish claims," said Wagner. "These are the sorts of things that Trump did, and he's really in that Trump lane. But, of course, Donald Trump's running for president and so I'm not sure where Ramaswamy is going to be grabbing votes."
Many suspect Ramaswamy might be auditioning to be Vice President.
Former President Trump skipped the debate and appeared in a pre-recorded interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson instead. As far as whether it helped or hurt him to not appear at the debate, Wagner said it was a bit of both.
"Donald Trump can't avoid participating in debates forever," he said. "He's the most well-known person. He doesn't need to participate in some of these early on, but he can't duck these forever or he won't be taken seriously as a candidate."
