Capital City Sunday: Agard, Kurtz and Kaul discuss latest on state budget

MADISON (WKOW) — In this week's Capital City Sunday, we discuss the latest on the state budget.
The Joint Finance Committee completed its proposal by unveiling a plan to cut funding for the UW System and a tax cut plan. Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) calls it a tax cut for the wealthy.
"We know that with the tax cut, as proposed by the Republicans in the legislature, that millionaires and billionaires in the state of Wisconsin are going to end up coming out more ahead than middle class hardworking people across the state of Wisconsin."
Both parties did find compromise on shared revenue and K-12 education. Governor Tony Evers (D) signing those bills into law. Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) explains what it took to push the bill across the finish line.
"At the end of the day, we collectively realized the need to get this done for our state. And I think that's why we had buy-in from all parties to say, 'This is too important to let it fail.'"
One funding proposal that did not get approved was Attorney General Josh Kaul's request for funding for the School of Office Safety. He explains the impact it will have if the department is not fully funded up to his requested amount.
"With the budget that was just passed, we're not going to have funding that will allow us to continue some of those programs, or we will have to make significant cutbacks. That means that schools are going to lose critical resources that help keep our kids safe."
