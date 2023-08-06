Capital City Sunday: Analyzing the new liberal majority on the WI Supreme Court

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's been a liberal majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court for less than a week, and already the controversy is swirling between liberals and their conservative colleagues.
This week, liberal justices voted to reduce powers of the conservative chief justice Annette Ziegler and made a series of other changes to how the court operates. They also voted to oust the director of the state's court system, Randy Koschnick.
Ziegler accused her colleagues of a "raw exercise of overreaching power."
Political science professor Anthony Chergosky explains that while the issues between the justices right now are a bit different than what we've seen before, it's still an example of long-standing political conflict on the state's highest court.
"There was no question that when the majority control flipped from conservative to liberal, that there would be some new flashpoints in the conflict on the Wisconsin State Supreme Court," said Chergosky. "After all, Wisconsin is a deeply divided state politically, and in many ways, those divisions in the state are reflected in the divisions on the Wisconsin State Supreme Court."
LAWSUIT SEEKS TO TOSS REPUBLICAN-DRAWN LEGISLATIVE MAPS
A coalition of voting rights groups has also brought a lawsuit to the court that seeks to throw out Wisconsin's legislative maps. They claim the Republican-drawn political boundaries are rigged to benefit GOP candidates. Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu stood by the maps, saying they are valid and constitutional.
Chergosky said the lawsuit was a long time coming.
"It is absolutely no surprise that Democrats and other groups are seizing this opportunity to perhaps get something that they have long wanted: a different set of maps for the Wisconsin legislative districts," he said.
Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki thinks it's unlikely that there will be new maps by elections next year.
"It's possible that we get fairer maps by then, but that would be a bit of a long shot," he said. "I'm just cautioning people to be skeptical and not count any chickens before they hatch there."
REP. TOM TIFFANY DECLINES TO RUN FOR US SENATE
Republicans faced another blow ahead of next year's US Senate race this week. Republican Representative Tom Tiffany has decided to seek re-election to the House of Representatives and will not challenge Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin for her seat in 2024.
"After some conversations, especially with my wife and family, I decided that it's best to stay here in the 7th Congressional District, run for re-election here in northern and western Wisconsin, and I think can do the most good here," he told 27 News.
Zepecki tells 27 News that Baldwin is going to be tough to beat, and without a top-tier candidate, it's unclear if Republicans would be successful in flipping the seat. Rep. Mike Gallagher has also declined a Senate run.
Madison businessman Eric Hovde and former Milwaukee County Sherrif David Clarke have floated their names as contenders. Tiffany expressed optimism about their chances.
"I believe we are going to have a good candidate here and I look forward to supporting whoever that is in 2024," said Rep. Tiffany.
Zepecki thinks Republicans are already counting out Wisconsin's Senate race.
"I don't think there's any question that Mitch McConnell is paying more attention to Ohio and West Virginia and Montana, states where it is easier for Republicans to flip the seats," said. "If he thought there was a real opportunity to get a strong candidate against Senator Baldwin, he would have done it by now. Instead, they're down to the fourth, fifth, or sixth name on the list."
WISCONSIN TAKES CENTER STAGE IN THIRD TRUMP INDICTMENT
Efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Wisconsin are central to former president Donald Trump's indictment.
Much of the charging document focuses on plans in seven states to create fake slates of electors. 10 Republicans in Wisconsin signed documents claiming Trump won the state when he didn't. They then submitted that paperwork to Congress and Wisconsin's secretary of state.
The indictment said some fraudulent electors were tricked into participating based on the understanding their votes would only be used if Trump succeeded in lawsuits within their state, which he never did. It's unclear if that's what happened in Wisconsin.
Zepecki said that's something to pay close attention to as Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul faces increasing pressure to launch an investigation into the state's fake electors.
"That may be a distinction without a difference politically and to those who are so offended, rightly in my view, by this effort, but in a court of law that could make a very big difference," he said. "I'm sure that's the kind of thing that Attorney General Kaul is looking at."
Chergosky says the indictment highlights the fact that Wisconsin will continue to be a focal point in presidential politics.
"It's quite possible that Wisconsin could decide the whole presidential election," he said.
REP. VAN ORDEN CONTROVERSY
This week, several members of Wisconsin's Congressional delegation made headlines in connection with a reported incident on Capitol Hill.
Democrat Mark Pocan is calling on Republican Bryan Steil to release video of Republican Derrick Van Orden reportedly yelling at Senate pages in the US Capitol.
Steil chairs the House Committee on Administration, which has jurisdiction over Capitol security matters. He tells 27 News that he's reached out to Capitol police.
27 News asked Rep. Tom Tiffany if he believes Van Orden should be formally reprimanded. He said that should be left up to the American people.
"Representative Van Orden will have to answer to his constituents, and that's ultimately what should happen," he said.
As far as whether the video should be released to the public, Tiffany said that should be left up to the House Ethics Committee, but again, thinks the American people should have all the information.
"I hope Representative Pocan says, 'Let's put all the evidence for all of these situations out there for the public to see,'" said Tiffany. "The American people are fair minded about this stuff. Give them the information that they need to hear and see."
Chergosky said the incident is a significant moment in Washington, D.C. but it's unclear what the long-term effects will be in Wisconsin.
"I think there's every reason to believe that Van Orden's district is the most competitive district in Wisconsin," he said. "We don't quite know how this will play in the upcoming election, but it is clear that this was a significant moment in Washington D.C. and that Van Orden became, in many ways, the center of attention in Washington due to this incident."
