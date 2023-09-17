Capital City Sunday: Assembly advances redistricting bill, Wolfe reacts to Senate's vote to fire her

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's uncertainty surrounding the job of the Wisconsin Elections Commission's Administrator.
The Senate voted Thursday to fire Meagan Wolfe, whose job is to carry out directives from the six-member, bipartisan commission. Wolfe's job is nonpartisan, but over the last two years she has become the target of conspiracy theories and threats from election skeptics who falsely claim she was part of a plan to rig the 2020 election in Wisconsin.
"That's why I cannot give in to these political pressures," she said. "There are always going to be political pressures on either side, trying to get us to do something that might be of a political advantage to one of the parties. We cannot give into that."
Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to declare that Wolfe lawfully holds the job. He argues that there was no appointment before the Senate because WEC did not pass a motion to reappoint Wolfe to the position.
Wolfe said she will continue to do her job in the meantime, even as she says she is being scapegoated for actions she carried out on behalf of the commissioners.
It's clear the job has become a partisan pressure point over the last few years, and Wolfe said that the current environment has become so political that it is difficult for her to navigate the nonpartisan role she has been given.
Wolfe said that they are going to have to make elections even more transparent going forward so that people can see how decisions are made and why they are made. Commission meetings are public, and voters can watch many steps of the election process themselves.
"I think we can do even more to show the public those opportunities for them to engage in the process and to see for themselves firsthand how well elections are run here in the state of Wisconsin," she said.
As the legal process plays out, Wolfe said she will accept whatever the court decides. Should the court declare she is not lawfully holding the job, Wolfe said she will step aside.
"I look forward to having that clarity so that we can move ahead," she said.
Democratic lawmakers and political experts are concerned that this uncertainty will be a problematic distraction as Wisconsin heads into a critical election season.
"Clerks are preparing to put together their offices, hiring staff, hiring poll workers for the next election season, candidates are beginning to think about whether to run and how to collect signatures to get on the ballot," said UW-Madison political science Professor Barry Burden. "It's really essential that we have stable, trusted leadership in place as we head into that election season."
REDISTRICTING: THE "IOWA MODEL"
In a surprise move Wednesday, Assembly Republicans introduced a new bill that Speaker Robin Vos called an "off-ramp" to impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz.
The legislation would change the redistricting process in Wisconsin so that instead of legislative maps being drawn by lawmakers, they would be drawn by nonpartisan legislative staff.
Lawmakers based their bill on how Iowa draws its maps, which is a process many consider to be the gold standard for redistricting.
Barry Burden has been studying redistricting processes for the last 20 years and has paid close attention to Iowa.
"The legislature is mostly not involved," he said.
A state agency of nonpartisan public employees is given census data and then they propose the maps. The legislature can accept or reject them as they are. If the legislature rejects them, the agency gets a second try. If they're rejected a second time, the state Supreme Court draws the maps.
"That has never happened in the history of the process in about 50 years in Iowa," he said.
The Wisconsin proposal is "almost identical," Burden said.
"There are tremendous similarities between the bill that was released this week and the Iowa system," he said. "In some cases, it's word for word."
Burden pointed out "one major difference at the end of the process."
"In the Wisconsin bill, the final step if all three maps are rejected, is that the legislature gets to draw the maps," he said. "They get to amend that final set of maps in any way they wish. So, it essentially reverts back to the system that already exists in Wisconsin if the legislature doesn't like the maps that the agency proposes."
That's the system that Democrats have decried since 2011, saying that the maps are so gerrymandered that they all but guarantee Republican control in the legislature.
DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS SPAR OVER REDISTRICTING BILL
Almost immediately, a whole host Democrats came out against the bill. In a post on X, Governor Tony Evers called the plan "bogus", even as Republicans said Democrats should be happy that they are finally getting what they want.
Democrats are suspicious of the timing of the bill and think that the surprise flip is because of the threat that a liberal leaning state Supreme Court could end up striking down the current maps.
"We can't trust Robin Vos to suddenly change his mind after over a decade of opposition for any good reason," said Democratic Senator Mark Spreitzer. "The fact is he thinks that this will be able to get him out of a Wisconsin Supreme Court case that might actually overturn his gerrymander and set a standard against partisan gerrymandering."
Republican Representative Todd Novak co-authored the redistricting bill and has championed redistricting reform since taking office almost a decade ago. He said the argument that they are trying to circumvent the courts with a fast-tracked, bait-and-switch bill is ludicrous.
"I don't play that way," he said. "Democrats and Republicans are both at fault here. This should have been done years ago when the Democrats were in control, and we should have done it long before now."
Novak said he and his colleagues have been working on this since November and spoke with Speaker Vos in April about the legislation. Since then, he said they have been working to get bipartisan support.
On Thursday, the Assembly passed the bill 64-32. Only 1 Democrat voted to pass the legislation. Novak said more Democrats who could have been on board were under pressure from on high to reject the legislation.
"It just came down to they said that they supported it, but their leadership and the governor said they couldn't," he said.
The legislation passed out of the Assembly with several amendments, which include requiring a bipartisan vote on the map to approve it. The vote would still only need a simple majority, but many liberals think a 2/3 majority vote of the legislature would prevent a Republican-controlled legislature from passing a map that still favored their party.
Novak rejects that claim, and Republicans indicate they're open to more changes as the bill moves forward in the process. Novak promises a hearing on the bill before the full Senate considers it.
Spreitzer said he won't be putting forward amendments and is skeptical that Republicans would even schedule a hearing.
"I don't think this is a serious proposal, so I'm not looking to try to amend it," he said. "I think right now we have a case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court challenging the existing gerrymander and looking to set a standard against partisan gerrymandering. If that lawsuit is successful, then we will have a strong basis going forward to actually figure out how to set up a fair process for drawing fair maps."
If the bill becomes law, new maps will have to be drawn by Jan. 31 to be in effect for the 2024 election.
Novak is optimistic that they can get to a bill that Gov. Evers will sign.
"The idea is to get everybody on board and the ultimate say is the governor anyway, he gets to weigh in, we've got to negotiate with him," he said. "We'd negotiate shared revenue with him, it can be done, it will be done. I just would say, this is one of the highlights of my career."
