Capital City Sunday: August on calls for a special election, Subeck on abortion bills

MADISON (WKOW) — This week on Capital City Sunday, the abortion debate is again taking center stage at the State Capitol.
Republicans and Democrats are promoting their own bills related to abortion. Republicans are calling for adding exceptions to the state's abortion ban for rape and incest. Meanwhile, Democrats are calling for a full repeal of the current abortion ban. Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) discusses her bill to restore access to abortion in Wisconsin.
"We cannot truly be free to make our own reproductive health care decisions unless we reverse this ban. The governor has made it clear that he will sign nothing short of reversing the ban. And frankly, that's not a lot to ask."
Meanwhile, Republican leaders issued a joint resolution calling on Gov. Evers to hold a special election to elect a new Secretary of State. Doug La Follette resigned just months into his latest term. Gov. Evers appointed Sarah Godlewski into the role. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva) explains why he and other Republican leaders are calling for the special election.
"There's a lot of unanswered questions here. One of which really needs to be, 'When did the governor know that this was going to happen?' And it's all very suspect, in my opinion."
Plus, Jessie Opoien from the Cap Times offers her thoughts on the lone debate between the top two candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
