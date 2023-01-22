Capital City Sunday: Bail amendment to appear on ballot, Dems want Spindell off WEC

MADISON (WKOW) -- Voters in April will decide whether Wisconsin changes its bail laws this spring.
In a 74-23 vote Thursday, the Assembly passed a proposed amendment to the state constitution. It would allow court commissioners to consider a defendant's past violent criminal history, as well as the seriousness of the alleged charges.
The Senate, in a 23-9 vote, passed the same resolution Tuesday. Since the legislature passed it last year, the question will now be up in a binding referendum.
Currently, courts can only consider how likely a defendant is to flee if allowed to go free between court appearances.
Violent crime, and specifically bail, has been in the spotlight in recent years. Milwaukee has recorded a record-high number of homicides in each of the past three years.
The bail issue gained more publicity after the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, when Darrell Brooks was convicted of driving through the parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more.
Brooks was out on bail while facing charges for a domestic violence incident. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said at the time prosecutors had set an inappropriately low bail amount for Brooks.
The co-author of the bill in the Assembly, Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) said the changes were long overdue, and weren't spawned by recent events because discussions first began in 2017.
"When we have these judges in those positions, and they're making those decisions, they have to be given the tools to make good decisions,"Wanggaard said.
Critics of the resolution said they agreed dangerous suspects should be detained pre-trial. But they added the deciding factor in whether a defendant is released should not be whether they can afford the bail amount set by judge.
"If you think that this [resolution] will result in all of the dangerous bad guys staying in custody pre-trial, you're wrong," Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) said. "Because built into it is a path to buy your way out of jail."
Wanggaard defended maintaining the use of cash as part of the bail system. He said, at least in some cases, some defendants would be discouraged from fleeing or reoffending out of fear they'd lose the money they posted.
"If it's a significant amount, it's gonna cause you to really think about, 'do I want to violate this, and forfeit what I have posted?'" Wanggaard said.
Dueling referenda signals desire to drive SCOWIS turnout
Tuesday's Senate floor session was a textbook case of actions speaking louder than words. While some lawmakers have said the April election deciding control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is more significant than the November midterms, GOP and Democratic leaders put that belief on display when they pushed to place additional ballot questions that appeal to their base.
"For them, and for those of us who are concerned about democracy, the April is election is sort of a do-or-die situation.," Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) said.
Republicans voted to place their own advisory referendum on the spring ballot. It won't do anything to affect state law, but asking voters if they support work-search requirements for able-bodied adults seeking welfare could goose turnout just enough to make the difference in what's expected to be another closely-contested statewide race.
Wisconsin already has work-search requirement laws in place, which were passed during the Scott Walker era.
Democrats countered with their own base-targeted question: should Wisconsin strike down its 1849 ban on abortion that only makes exceptions for cases where a mother's life is at risk?
Republicans, who control both chambers of the legislature, rejected the Democrats' effort while placing their welfare question on the ballot.
"All of a sudden, in the 11th-and-a-half hour, they're coming up with something to just try to pose these battling referendum?" Wanggaard said of Gov. Evers announcing the abortion question before the Senate session Tuesday. "It's a political ploy."
Roys and other Democrats counters it's the GOP playing politics by pursuing a referendum on an issue they already decided in the previous decade.
"There's a big difference between just putting an advisory referendum on the ballot so you can goose turnout when you're not going to do anything and it's been law for several years, and actually putting the people on record on an issue that is of deep importance," Roys said. "And has been at the top of voters' sense of what's important to them over the last year."
When asked if he believed voters should have the chance to be heard directly on the abortion ban, Wanggaard said he expected Republicans to take up the law at some point this year.
"I think that's gonna be a item or topic of discussion over the next few months," he said. "And I do believe we, as a legislature, are gonna be looking at what all those potential changes could be."
"I don't agree with repealing it, but potentially, there are some definitions that could be adjusted, as to what, exactly, is the life of the mother and the health of the mother, and we'll have that conversation."
Wanggaard said he also supported adding exceptions for rape and incest.
However, it's unclear whether Senate leadership would call a vote, as Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) have both publicly said they didn't see a point in addressing the issue because Evers has indicated he'll veto any abortion bill that doesn't restore abortion rights to what they were before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Dems Call For Spindell's Removal
Senate Democrats and liberal activists on Wednesday called for a Republican state elections official to resign over a memo he sent bragging about declining Black and Hispanic voter turnout.
Bob Spindell is a Republican appointee on the six-member Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is evenly divided with three Democratic and three Republican appointees.
Democrats pointed to a memo Spindell sent in December to a group of Wisconsin Republicans in the 4th Congressional District, which includes Milwaukee. Spindell listed the party's accomplishments in the November midterm election.
Among the highlights, Spindell noted voter turnout in Milwaukee declined by 37,000 votes. Spindell boasted the drop-off was especially pronounced in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods.
"The 5 major Aldermanic Districts with a percentage of Blacks, 73% to 87%, had the largest drop in vote counts totals," Spindell wrote.
A group of Democratic state senators held a press conference in the Senate parlor in which they said Spindell's actions were unqualifying for someone who helps establish election guidance for clerks.
"I think his own record, his own words have made it clear that he can't really be trusted to administer our election laws fairly in Wisconsin," Roys said. "And that should trouble every single voter."
In an interview with 27 News, Spindell, who's now the vice chair of the commission, said he would not resign and did not think there was anything wrong with pointing out Republican efforts in the state's biggest city led to a decline in voter turnout.
"The reason, I think, that people did not want to vote is not because of what our actions were," Spindell said. "It was because of the failed Biden policies of inflation. People recognized that. How about the high crime rate? What about the education?"
Roys said it was impossible to ignore the Spindell's past actions. He was one of the 10 Republicans who signed on as fake presidential electors after the 2020 election. She said the GOP, as a whole, had established a track record of trying to depress turnout, citing voter ID laws, as well as efforts to limit early voting hours.
"This is not just one isolated comment, and one isolated instance," Roys said. "Republicans, for decades, have been engaged in various forms of voter suppression."
Diving into the flat tax
Jason Stein, research director at the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum, said his main message to Wisconsinites was not to expect a simpler tax process, even if Republicans phase in a proposed 3.25% flat income tax.
"Most of the complexity of filling out your income taxes would still be there," Stein said. "You would still have to think about all the credits, and deductions, and exemptions you think about now. The difference would be, that just for whatever taxable income you have, you'd just be applying one tax rate to that."
Stein said his biggest question going forward was what lawmakers would do to account for the estimated $5 billion loss in tax revenue should the tax cut happen, which is unlikely given Evers' ongoing support for focusing tax cuts on people making less than $150,000 per year.
Stein noted the income tax is the state's main revenue driver for education, health care, prisons, and the state funding share of the UW System.
"You have to balance not just what would people do if they didn't have to pay income taxes," Stein said. "But also, what would they do if there are impacts to the quality of the K-12 system, impacts to the quality or cost of a University of Wisconsin education, or technical college education."
A review of the Republican plan by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau found 67% of the tax savings would go to people making more than $150,000 per year. Republican lawmakers have said wealthy people getting the biggest share of tax savings is basic math, since they're paying the biggest share of tax revenue.
Stein said lawmakers could be more targeted in their tax cuts. It's a fundamental policy question about whether tax cuts that largely benefit the rich will spark enough economic growth to offset the lost revenue.
Stein listed the earned income and homestead credits as options that'd primarily benefit working class taxpayers, should policymakers take a more narrow approach.
"They always have options if they choose to deliver tax savings to any segment of the population," Stein said. "They can pull those levers. It's just a question of what they want to do."