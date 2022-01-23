Capital City Sunday: Baldwin says GOP elector papers were criminal; Republicans propose new job search rules

MADISON (WKOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin said she believes GOP electors broke the law when they submitted a false slate of electors after the 2020 election.
On Friday, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) called for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the Republican electors submitted in several states.
According to documents obtained by liberal Washington D.C.-based American Oversight, Republicans submitted their own electors for former President Donald Trump in seven states where voters elected President Joe Biden.
Baldwin joined Pocan in calling for a federal investigation into whether the submitted electoral slates were criminal.
"I think it should be fully investigated and appropriate actions taken," Baldwin said. "My understanding, again, from reports is these are forged documents."
If Baldwin thought the documents submitted by Republicans were an act of forgery, did any of the 10 Wisconsin GOP electors, including then-Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Andrew Hitt, need to be referred for criminal charges?
"I believe somebody did [commit a crime]," Baldwin said. "This is- but, again, it needs to be fully investigated and appropriate action needs to be taken."
Current state GOP Chairman Paul Farrow noted in a statement Friday Republicans said at the time they were following legal advice to submit their own electors in case courts sided with Trump in lawsuits attempted to throw out absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
"The actions of the Republican electors were done in accordance with precedent, and are consistent with what Democrats were urged to do by supporters--including a Harvard law professor--had the roles been reversed," Farrow said. That Democrats are now trying to fabricate a story from a simple procedure is nothing more than a desperate attempt to divert attention from their record as they face the electorate in 2022."
State and federal courts dismissed numerous legal challenges brought by Trump and his team. Recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties upheld that Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.
The debate over how to handle the fake GOP elector slate comes after Democrats failed to pass sweeping voting rights legislation that would've set new federal standards on voting by mail and redistricting, as well as loosening voter ID requirements.
Moderate senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) voted against gutting filibuster rules and allowing the bill to pass with a simple majority instead of 60 votes. Baldwin defended the push to gut the filibuster and return it to an older form when lawmakers could only filibuster legislation by talking non-stop.
"When it's so foundational to our democracy, I believe we have to make a choice between protecting everybody's right to vote and the rules - and I would say the much abused rules - of the United States Senate," Baldwin said.
Democrats will have to decide whether to prioritize taking another run at passing elements of the broad voting bills or focusing instead on the more narrow Electoral Count Act, which would clarify how states can submit their electoral college votes. Baldwin said she favored pursuing the former.
"If eligible voters don't have the freedom to vote this fall, the electoral reforms will be moot," she argued.
GOP pushes workforce bills amid record-low unemployment
Republican lawmakers unveiled a series of bills Tuesday they said would address some of the issues keeping people from rejoining the workforce. The proposals include measures that would:
- Suspend Medicaid eligibility for six months when a recipient turns down a job offer
- Deny unemployment benefits for a week during which a claimant either rejects or doesn't show up for a job interview
- Adds a work requirement for all able-bodied, childless adults seeking food stamps
- Ties the unemployment rate to the length of time people can receive unemployment benefits.
Right now, people can collect unemployment pay for 26 weeks. Under the bill, that would only be the case if the unemployment rate hits 9%. At the current rate of 2.8% -- a record-low for Wisconsin -- people would only be eligible for 14 weeks' worth of benefits.
"We want to help people and you've never seen anybody get out of poverty on a welfare program," said Senate President Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield). "The American Dream is you can go out there and work hard and do well for yourself but you can't do that sitting on the sidelines."
Kapenga acknowledged the bills were short-term solutions amid challenges that have threatened Wisconsin's workforce outlook for years. Those issues came into clearer focus in December when a report from Forward Analytics found declining child births and an aging population drove the slowest decade of population growth ever recorded in state history.
Kapenga said he was optimistic enough people would find a solution after "putting their heads together."
"I think you're gonna see, really, not the industrial revolution but the automation revolution," he said. "Where you've got kids coming out of school right now are way beyond advanced than what I can do on computers and we're really gonna leverage those skill sets in the long-term to be able to really automate so we can continue to be productive."
Reaction to Gableman reports
American Oversight has also released a trove of expense reports submitted by former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman as part of his investigation of the 2020 election.
The documents - particularly an entirely handwritten mileage reimbursement form - have drawn mockery from liberal critics and some conservative commentators too. Kapenga distanced himself from Gableman's work.
"This is something the speaker of the Assembly has authorized and he's running it," Kapenga said. "So I don't have any connection with that so I don't have a direct line of sight to 'hey here's what your work product needs to look like.'"
Kapenga said he wanted to focus on guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that the Legislative Audit Bureau found to be illegal. The LAB report stated the commission should've established formal rules instead of written guidance.
WEC Chair Ann Jacobs has said that would give the legislature too much power as a powerful legislative committee on administrative rules can suspend all or parts of those rules. The committee has ordered WEC to submit rules on drop boxes and when clerks can correct errors on ballot applications.
Kapenga said the Senate's own review of the election would focus on whether the state should "change out some of the bodies on the elections commission" but added his understanding of how Wisconsin elections are certified is clear: the legislature cannot overturn or reject results . Kapenga added he agreed with that principle.
"Alexander Hamilton was talking [in the Federalist Papers] and he said 'hey the last thing you want to do is just have elected officials just be able to choose on their own, on a whim, what the results of an election are,'" Kapenga said. "That needs to be through the people."
Interestingly, Hamilton had his own infamous election-related moment in 1800 when he called on the governor of New York to call a special session of the legislature so a lame-duck Federalist majority could change how the state picked its electors before the newly-elected Republicans could choose them.
'Cautious optimism' as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline
According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen by more than 10 percent over the last 10 days, from nearly 2,300 to a little more than 2,000.
Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said she was hopeful it was a sign fewer people were developing severe infections and the surge driven by the milder but highly-contagious Omicron variant was approaching its peak in the state.
"I view the decline of recent days as cautious optimism," Standridge said. "I'm not ready to call it a trend yet."
Standridge said it was also too soon to say the decline in hospitalizations was attributable to the deployment of 50 National Guard members to six nursing homes across the state. She added, however, the early returns have been promising.
By increasing staffing in long-term care facilities, health officials hope that will free up more beds there, allowing more patients to transfer out of hospitals where a bed shortage is causing long wait times and diversions for COVID and non-COVID patients alike.
"Great start," Standridge said. "People are excited and there's already beginning to see the benefit."
According to the plan, another 80 guard members will deploy to nursing homes by the end of this month with another 80 completing training and going out in February.
Standridge said DHS also planned to announce a reboot of its WisCaregiver initiative which funds efforts to attract more people to into training for nursing aide positions. The program launched in 2018 but expired this past June.
"That is a program of which people can enroll in to go through certified nursing assistant training and to be able to be mentored in a skilled nursing facility," Standridge said.