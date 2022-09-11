Capital City Sunday: Biden's Labor Day visit, Rothman's first 100 days as UW System president

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha. * WHEN...Into Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Expecting a prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall today through Monday. Rainfall amounts between 3 to 5 inches are likely, but locally higher amounts exceeding 5 inches will be possible, especially where any persist rain bands develop and occur over the same areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&