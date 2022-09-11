Capital City Sunday: Biden's Labor Day visit, Rothman's first 100 days as UW System president

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Labor Day visit from President Joe Biden reaffirmed Wisconsin's place at the center of American politics during the 2022 mid-term election season.
Biden visited Milwaukee on Monday and delivered a speech at Laborfest. Biden also visited Pittsburgh Monday; both states will vote in crucial Senate races that could decide which party controls the chamber.
While Democratic candidate John Fetterman appeared with Biden during the Pennsylvania visit, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was nowhere near the president during his Milwaukee visit, even though Barnes was also at the event.
Democratic strategist Sachin Chheda said he believed Barnes's decision to avoid being seen with President Biden would not resonate with voters, one way or the other.
"Honestly, I think all of those issues about who's on the stage and who's not on the stage are something that only insiders and media talk about," Chheda said.
Biden's remarks opened and closed with a call to defend democracy from what he described as 'MAGA Republican' loyal to former President Donald Trump and his false claims of a stolen 2020 election.
Former Republican strategist Brandon Scholz said he believed the focus would alienate moderate voters, who would feel the president was unfairly attacking Americans who were conservative, but not necessarily loyal to Trump.
"As much as he tried to say 'oh, it's just a few of you I'm trying to beat up on,' he painted too broad of a brush, too broad of a picture," Scholz said.
Mr. Biden said in his remarks he wanted 'mainstream Republicans' to join his side to push back on the far-right, but Scholz said he didn't think that would be the takeaway for most conservatives, who'd instead see Mr. Biden's visit as an overly political event.
Biden touted his administration's accomplishments, specifically provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that enact a minimum corporate tax, record investments in clean energy, and allowing Medicare to negotiate drug costs.
One subject noticeably absent from his speech before a largely blue-collar crowd in Milwaukee was his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt. The plan is estimated to cost about $500 billion.
"He was at Labor Day, and he was talking a lot about union labor and the middle class and working folks in unions," Chheda said. "He was talking to the folks in front of him, not just the national audience."
Rothman reflects on 100 days leading UW System
After originally being set for distribution in the spring, University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman says students across 13 universities will be asked this fall for their perception of the free speech climate on their campuses.
The surveys were originally set to be distributed in the spring, but were delayed. The idea was born under former system president, and longtime former governor Tommy Thompson.
Rothman took over as system president June 1. In an interview to discuss his first 100 days on the job, Rothman said the surveys would be distributed later this fall.
"We will see what the results bring," Rothman said. "We are, and I am, in particular, very much focused on protecting freedom of expression, protecting academic freedom, but also modeling civil discourse and debate."
Freedom of expression has long been a controversial subject on university campuses. Rothman said he believed there was a "vibrant" environment around debate on UW campuses and expected it to remain that way.
He maintained it would be important for the universities to be seen as places where people challenge one another's beliefs.
"Those challenges are not resolved by soundbites or tweets," Rothman said. "They are resolved by people talking, working through issues, viewing different people's perspectives. Universities have to be marketplaces of ideas."
Top priorities after first 100 days
Rothman said, after having 100 days to survey the university system's current state, he believed the top priorities were upgrading infrastructure and increasing pay for faculty and staff.
Rothman said too many buildings in the system, which includes a total of 26 campuses, have outlived life spans that were meant to last 50-70 years.
Regarding compensation, he said a university system analysis found wages were not keeping up with comparable positions in the private sector.
"Over the last ten years, the compensation of our faculty and staff at our schools has declined, relative to market compensation," Rothman said. "And I think that's an area we need to address so we are paying our people fairly and equitably."
Basically, Rothman said the university needs more state funding. To get it, he acknowledged that would require support from the GOP-controlled legislature. Rothman said he'd been meeting with legislative leaders and pitching them on what he described as a "war for talent."
Rothman said without up-to-date buildings and competitive pay, the brightest students and staff would work in other states. The concern, he said, was eventually, that would drain the talent pool of people who can start and work for Wisconsin companies.
"[Employers] are struggling to find people who have four-year degrees, who have graduate degrees," Rothman said. "And if they don't find them here, they're gonna move those jobs, by necessity, out of state, and I think that's what we need to be focused on."
Addressing college costs
The price of higher education has been in the national spotlight following President Joe Biden's announced plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt for borrowers.
Rothman declined to take a stance on whether loan forgiveness was good policy.
"Certainly, what the president did is done at the federal level," Rothman said. "We're really focused on ensuring that the Wisconsin- the schools within the UW System are affordable and accessible for our students."
About those costs within the system, Rothman said a review of tuition and fees found there were different price points across the universities that allowed an opportunity for any student.
"We were relatively favorably positioned in terms of affordability," Rothman said.
The UW System's board of regents voted earlier this summer to extend the tuition freeze for another year.
Rothman said the system would become more accessible when the Wisconsin Tuition Promise takes effect in the fall of 2023. It's an extension of the Bucky's Promise at UW-Madison, applying the program to each of the system's universities.
Under the promise, the system will cover the tuition costs and fees for students who come from families making less than $62,000 per year.
"After Pell Grants, Wisconsin grants, and so forth, we will fill that gap, and the system's gonna cover it for the first year," Rothman said. "We'll be asking as part of our biennial budget request [next year] that the legislature partner with us in that investment in the people of the state of Wisconsin."
'Let them know that their voice is heard'
The end of Suicide Prevention Week in the U.S., in the middle of Suicide Prevention Month, has been an especially profound time for the family of Wisconsin ABC affiliates.
Beloved morning anchor Neena Pacholke of WAOW-TV in Wausau died by suicide August 27. Sierra Rehm, the digital content manager at WKOW-TV in Madison, joined the set to share her most distinct memories of Neena from their time together in Wausau.
A celebration of Neena's life was held in Wausau last weekend. Mary Kay Battaglia directs the Wisconsin chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI.) Battaglia said when public figures die by suicide, the organization tends to notice an increase in people reaching out with questions about what types of resources are available to people struggling with their mental health.
"I think we actually get more response when it is a person in a community, a younger person in a community that has had a large impact," Battaglia said.
Jeanne McClellan leads NAMI's Dane County chapter. Her involvement comes from a very personal place; her older brother died by suicide 27 years ago.
"It was devastating, you know," McClellan said. "It's my funny big brother that told tall tales, and had a beautiful family, and it was shock."
Both Battaglia and McClellan noted the variety of resources available across NAMI's 27 local affiliates in Wisconsin.
Among the most popular are peer support groups where individuals struggling with mental illness can share their stories with one another, and family support groups for those who've lost a loved one by suicide. There are also several programs geared toward youth.
McClellan said, in her experience, when there's a noticeable change in someone's demeanor, the best approach is to simply try making them feel comfortable enough to share what's bothering them.
From there, just hear them out.
"I think the biggest thing is just to be calm, be a good listener, and to be patient with the person," McClellan said. "Let them talk it through. Let them know that their voice is heard."