Capital City Sunday: Born, McGuire on state budget

MADISON (WKOW) — This week on Capital City Sunday, Rep. Mark Born (R) details how the budget process played out from his viewpoint as the co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee.
"There's, obviously, times of disagreement. There's debate. There's discussions, but I don't think it was a negative process at all. I think it was a very positive process, where we had a historic surplus. So, we can make both historic investments and the historic tax cut to return some of that money to the taxpayer. So, overall, I think a very positive experience."
Rep. Tip McGuire (D) also sat on the Joint Finance Committee. He says he hopes the governor can make some alterations to the budget before it becomes law.
"With such clear messages from working men and women, from employers, from parents, from providers, from law enforcement, on the importance of childcare, how could we ignore that? And so, I'm hopeful that the governor can do whatever he can to make to make those priorities align again."
Plus, Jessie Opoien from the Journal Sentinel explains the procedural moves by lawmakers surrounding the Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator role.
