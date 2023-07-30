Capital City Sunday: Both parties discuss new GOP early voting initiative

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans in Wisconsin are now backing an effort to encourage conservative voters to vote early.
The Republican National Committee announced the effort last month. It is a departure from the party's message over the last several years that early voting is ripe for fraud.
This last week, officials announced Wisconsin would be the first state to experience the new effort. Milwaukee is playing host to the first GOP Presidential Debate in August and the Republican National Convention in July 2024. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has said that early voting is key given Wisconsin's role as a battleground state.
Brian Schimming, the chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said that encouraging conservative voters to get their votes in early is the way to victory for Republicans in Wisconsin.
"We've had 11 races in 23 years in this state of 6 million people that have been decided by less than 30,000 votes," he said. "I want to be on the winning side of those close races and the way to do that is to get our coalitions, our Republicans, conservatives, right of center people to vote early. If we do, we win."
Wisconsin Democrats called the about-face "hypocritical." The chairman of the Democratic Party, Ben Wikler, said Republicans face an uphill battle.
"There are a ton of Republican voters who have been listening to politicians like Donald Trump and the Wisconsin Republican Party, and getting these messages that early votes are somehow illegitimate," he said. "I think they have an organizing challenge ahead of them."
Former President Donald Trump, who has been among the loudest voices to criticize early voting, released a video Wednesday encouraging people to commit to the effort. Should the effort prove successful for Republicans, it could be a blow to Democrats, who had had a slight edge on early voting. Wikler said Democrats are going to have to take this seriously.
"What I don't want anyone to do is make the mistake of 2016," he said. "And think that Trump is so extreme that there's no way that he could win, stay home, and then watch the GOP roll into a narrow victory."
GOP Presidential Debate in Milwaukee
The first Republican presidential primary debate will take place in Milwaukee on Aug. 23. So far, 7 presidential candidates have met the polling requirements to appear on the debate stage. One question on everybody's mind is whether former President Donald Trump will be one of those candidates on the stage.
"I wish I knew the answer to that question," said Schimming.
Trump has typically avoided attending events that put him in the lineup with the rest of the crowded field and has questioned why he should share the stage with his trailing rivals.
Schimming said that Trump's presence on the stage is a major factor, but it's not the only factor.
"If he doesn't show up there, we're going to have a stage full of candidates who Republicans like," he said. "You'll have a very lively debate, frankly, that not only will be watched here in Wisconsin, but around the country and around the world."
A new Marquette Law School Poll released this week showed that among registered Republicans, 46% said they would support candidate Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is still the clear second choice, but he is at 22%. That's down from 25% in the May poll.
Milwaukee as center of political universe
Milwaukee continues to be a focal point ahead of the 2024 election. In addition to hosting the first debate, the Republican National Convention (RNC) will be happening at Fiserv Forum from July 15 to July 18, 2024.
Elise Dickens has recently been named the CEO of the convention and leads the Republican National Committee's efforts to plan the event. She is a native Wisconsinite and said that her roots in the Badger State have come into play in the planning process.
"When I go into places like Madison and say, 'I'm from here, we are going to contract hotels here,' knowing who some of the players are politically and nonpolitically has made a huge difference," she said. "I think it has been very well-received in the state that a local Wisconsinite, one of their own is helping lead the convention."
She said they are using the August debate as a "dry run" for some of the processes they will have for the convention. She said they're working closely with staff at Fiserv Forum and focusing on hospitality. More than 7,000 people are expected to attend the debate, and Dickens said they want to make sure those people return to their own cities and states with enough excitement to continue to build turnout for the convention.
Dickens estimates around 50,000 people will be attending the convention next July. That could bring upwards of $200 million in direct spending. The RNC and Milwaukee's host committee, which are two separate planning committees, are accepting sign-ups for consideration of possible convention-related business. Contracts awarded by the RNC are more political in nature.
The RNC awarded its first contract this past week to a local business in Milwaukee that will make official convention merchandise. There were 21 bids for the job.
"It was a great competitive price," she said. "We're really excited that our first major contract is local."
Businesses from across the state are encouraged apply.
Former President Trump is pulling way ahead of a field of GOP candidates that include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC). Dickens couldn't comment on whether that gives Trump an advantage in winning delegates.
"At the end of the day, the RNC has to be neutral," she said. "At the convention, we have to be neutral. We're in charge of setting the stage for the eventual nominee that the Republican primary voters choose."