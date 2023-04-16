Capital City Sunday: Chairs of both parties discuss elections, Godlewski on new role as Secretary of State

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week on Capital City Sunday, the state chairs of both political parties weigh in on the recent Supreme Court election and trends in statewide races.
"I think this kind of story about, 'Oh geez, the Republicans are in trouble.' We didn't see it. And we didn't see it last November," says Brian Schimming, the Chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
The 2024 election cycle is also starting to take shape. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) has announced she will run for a third term. Ben Wikler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, says he expects a hard-fought race.
"We know that Tammy Baldwin is absolutely dynamite," Wikler said. "She works so hard for Wisconsinites in every corner of the state, and we're very confident about her effectiveness as a candidate for re-election. At the same time, we take nothing for granted."
Plus, Sarah Godlewski (D) joins the show. She talks about her sudden appointment to Secretary of State.
"Next thing you know, it was 48 hours later. I was sworn in in my Green Bay Packers pajamas. And the rest was kind of history," she said.
