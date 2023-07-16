Capital City Sunday: Cities evaluate impact of shared revenue bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now, cities and counties across Wisconsin are figuring out how they'll spend money from the shared revenue bill Gov. Tony Evers signed into law last month.
The bill increased aid by about $250 million statewide and granted Milwaukee and Milwaukee County the power to raise the sales tax.
"It's not a negative for any community in Wisconsin. It takes care of our largest city in a way that essentially fixed some generation-long problems," said Jerry Deschane, the executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities. "It's a huge step forward for all of Wisconsin."
Janesville city manager Kevin Lahner reacted positively to the news and was grateful for the work done by the state legislature and the governor's office.
But there is some work to be done moving forward. The state's formula for assessing shared revenue hasn't change in several decades, so some communities, like Janesville, saw less of an increase in state aid than other communities.
"The formula has been flawed for our community," he said. "Despite our circumstances changing, and other communities getting significantly more on a per capita basis, we have not."
In other news, a Dane County judge ruled against the Sheboygan County District Attorney's motion to dismiss the lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban. The judge disagreed with the DA's interpretation of the legal language in the ban.
Wisconsin Right to Life and Planned Parenthood Wisconsin joined the show to discuss their reactions and the implications of the ruling.
Gracie Skogland, the legislative/PAC director for Wisconsin Right to Life, said the group is disappointed but not surprised.
"We are saddened. This is a lifesaving law," she said. "We have met some of these children that are here today in our state because of this law, so we see this as a step back."
For Planned Parenthood Wisconsin and other advocates of abortion rights, the ruling was a legal victory.
"Although this is a preliminary ruling, we do think that it dispels the notion that Wisconsin prosecutors can charge physicians for providing abortions," said Tanya Atkinson, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Wisconsin. "This is an absolutely critical step on the path to protecting and expanding access to abortion care for the long term in Wisconsin."
Democrat Rebecca Cooke also joined the show to discuss her bid to challenge Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District. This is the second time she's running for the seat. In 2022, she lost the Democratic primary by about 8 points to state Sen. Brad Pfaff, who was then defeated by Van Orden.
"I felt like it was important for me to step up and finish what we started," she said.
You can watch Capital City Sunday every week at 9 a.m. on WKOW.