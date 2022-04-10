Capital City Sunday: Cutting through spring election spin, UW professor optimistic over climate report

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following Tuesday's spring election, both the state Republican and Democratic parties touted individual results. While the parties each put a positive spin on particular outcomes, strategists acknowledge they're not necessarily predictive seven months away from mid-term elections in this battleground state.
Republicans celebrated Maria Lazar ousting Lori Kornblum from her seat on the state Court of Appeals in southeastern Wisconsin. Kornblum was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers. Republicans also pointed to conservatives winning the county executive seats in Kenosha and Portage counties -- places that have often voted Democrat.
The Democratic Party championed Milwaukee Mayor Cavailier Johnson capturing nearly 72 percent of the vote in winning a complete term. Johnson outpaced his predecessor, Tom Barrett, by about two percentage points when Barrett won in 2016. In those races, Johnson and Barrett beat former Alderman Bob Donovan who had the backing of conservatives.
Republicans touted a number of conservative wins in school board races in suburban Milwaukee while Democrats looked elsewhere as conservative newcomers were thwarted in Eau Claire and Rock County.
Democratic Strategist Sachin Chheda, who oversaw Johnson's mayoral campaign, said he was most encouraged by the defeat of Scarlett Johnson in the Mequon-Thiensville School District.
Johnson is a close ally of GOP gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch and had already lost in her bid to recall members of the school board. She finished last in Tuesday's four-candidate race for two seats.
"A bipartisan coalition of pro-public education who were gonna set the nonsense aside won in that very red part of Ozaukee County," Chheda said.
McCoshen pointed to the county executive wins, as well as conservatives flipping the county board compositions in Door, Kenosha, Marathon, and Rock counties among others.
Still, he noted the party's continued poor performance in Dane and Milwaukee counties will pose serious challenges in statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate.
"For us to win in the fall, we have to fix that," McCoshen said. "In the last election, Republicans lost those two counties alone be 362,000 votes. That's a lot to make up in the other 70 counties."
McCoshen said it was up to grassroots organizations, particularly county chapters, to improve efforts on the ground and make up ground in the state's most populous counties.
Those county-level groups have instead focused much of their ire on Speaker Robin Vos for not trying to decertify the 2020 election, a move legal experts and the legislature's lawyers say would be impossible.
McCoshen said he did not expect that to be much of an issue after the August primary election.
"I don't think decertification is gonna be a divisive issue this fall the way some do," McCoshen said. "I think once the primary's over, the Republican nominee for governor will focus on the big issues - the economy, inflation, education and crime."
Chheda said those issues are ones Democrats cannot ignore. He said the party needs to improve on-the-ground efforts in potential swing counties like Kenosha - and to do so, it must address issues that right now are giving Republicans an edge.
"At the end of the day, you have to respond to voters' concerns," Chheda said. "Right now, voters are focused on things like inflation and crime, access to health care, making sure that their wages keep up with the rising costs that are out there."
Spending on school board races
Spring elections typically come with relatively lower stakes and feature contests for nonpartisan offices like municipal boards and school boards. This year, school board races drew the attention of citizens typically unlikely to get involved with politics.
The contests across the state often revolved around issues like how race and LGBTQ lessons are taught in schools. In many cases, campaigns to oust sitting board members began over their votes to enact COVID-19 policies like universal masking or when to resume in-person learning.
Because those disagreements split along partisan lines, the school board races - and the money that went into them - often mirrored partisan political contests.
"A lot of people who didn't pay attention to school boards before are now very invested because there is so much happening in state news, in national news that is focusing on curriculum and things that are happening in the classroom," Rory Linnane, K-12 Reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, said.
Linnane noted her review of campaign finance records shows Republicans spent about $70,000 on school board races statewide while Democrats spent closer to $10,000. Teachers unions, a liberal bulwark, also spent heavily on candidates facing conservative challengers.
Republicans focused on the Milwaukee suburbs and had success there, gaining seats on a number of boards in traditionally red communities - especially in Waukesha County.
It was a mixed bag elsewhere as conservatives failed to pick up seats in places like Eau Claire and Rock County, including contests where Kleefisch endorsed a candidate.
"In the areas that are already the most conservative, that's where we saw the GOP-backed candidates getting the most success while in other areas, there were incumbents who really put up a fight," Linnane said. "In some cases, they had backing from the Democrats and in others cases, they didn't but they were able to stick it out."
In addition to funding from political parties and traditionally active outfits like unions, there was also the unfamiliar element of dark money in school board contests.
Linnane cited a corporation called Rock County First spending $11,000 to back conservative candidates. Such groups do not have to disclose their funders.
"They don't necessarily have to share exactly who donated to them and they're not necessarily giving directly to candidates but they're launching their own campaigns for or against candidates, so sometimes they're doing their own mailings or their own billboards," Linnane said.
Climate findings: more emissions, better solutions
The United Nations issued a sweeping report this week on the state of the climate. More than 80 lead authors from more than 30 different countries penned the report.
One of those lead authors is UW-Madison Energy Policy Professor Greg Nemet, who said while the key finding in the report is greenhouse gas emissions increased over the past decade, he's optimistic overall.
"The overall takeaway is that the climate problem is getting worse but the solutions are getting better," Nemet said. "And one of the areas that it's getting better are in clean energy technologies getting cheaper and getting adopted more broadly."
Nemet said the increased availability and affordability of alternative fuel sources like wind, solar, and electric energy help drive emission decreases in more than 20 countries, including the U.S.
"These countries are not ones that are now poor because of what they've done; they have high levels of well-being and economic growth and so learning what they've done has been helpful," Nemet said. "We've got examples from renewable energy, of policies that have been put in place to guarantee prices for new renewable energy projects."
Nemet said finalizing the report was a somewhat arduous process because the final summary required line-by-line approval from each of the member nations.
Some countries wanted the report to take a stronger tone about the urgency needed to avoid irreparable climate damage. Others sought more cautious approaches that wouldn't risk economic turbulence.
"In some places, we were careful and in some places, we had to say 'no, that's actually what the science says.' We do have to reduce fossil fuels, clean energy is getting cheaper," Nemet said.
Nemet said the beauty of clean energy sources becoming cheaper and more accessible is the ability to convince leaders in the public and private sectors they don't need to sacrifice economic growth in order to protect the planet and reach the necessary target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
"That's been the reason why for 30 years of dealing with climate change, we're still increasing emissions - because that trade-off was so intense between economic growth and addressing the climate problem," Nemet said. "What this report shows, though, is that that trade-off is not quite as stark as it used to be because we've got these policies that work and we've got these technologies that are affordable now and we can scale them up."