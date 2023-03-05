Capital City Sunday: Dan Kelly talks about SCOWIS race

MADISON (WKOW) — This week on Capital City Sunday, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly joins the show to respond to claims from Janet Protasiewicz's campaign that he was on the payroll of Wisconsin Right to Life.
"Never. Yeah, I don't know, have any idea where that comes from, but there's not a shred of truth to it."
Kelly also takes aim at his opponent's willingness to express her personal views about issues such as abortion and legislative maps.
"Well, I don't want to comment on that specifically, because should the people of Wisconsin return me to the court, it may be that we'll have to review a complaint alleging ethical violations. What I can say is that this is entirely egregiously inappropriate for a jurist to do."
Scott Bauer from the Associated Press also returns to the show to weigh in on the Supreme Court race and the budget battle at the state capital.
Also, Ari Brown from the Wisconsin Policy Forum explains his latest research into how neighboring states are handling the marijuana debate and the impacts on Wisconsin.
You can watch Capital City Sunday every week at 9 a.m.