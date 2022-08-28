Capital City Sunday: Democrats differ on student loan relief; GOP holding up opioid settlement money

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following President Joe Biden's announced proposal to erase as much as $20,000 of student loan debt per borrower, Democrats in Wisconsin have varied in the enthusiasm they've shown for the plan.
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Town of Vermont) is one of the most progressive members of Congress. He's made no bones about his support for sweeping student loan relief.
In an interview, Pocan pushed back against criticism it is unfair to have people who didn't go to college, or already paid off their loans, to subsidize people making up to $125,000 per year.
"I don't think every bill has to touch every person, as long as, cumulatively, we're making sure that we're lifting all boats," Pocan said.
Pocan rejected the Republican attacks on the plan, saying the White House was right to list on its Twitter account Republican lawmakers who accepted PPP loans related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's so hypocritical that it shows how crazy people in Washington are on a day to day basis," Pocan said.
However, Pocan is not joined by all prominent Wisconsin Democrats in his unabashed support for the president's plan.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who's in a tough race against Sen. Ron Johnson, has been tip-toeing around the issue. His campaign has not issued a release on the student loan plan, nor has it posted anything to social media about it.
Barnes's spokeswoman did not respond when asked about it. She gave a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Thursday, saying Barnes "knows the plan will help Wisconsinites but thinks it should have also included support for technical education."
Johnson and other Wisconsin Republicans have ripped the plan.
"Grossly unfair to families who didn't send their kids to college, or managed to pay off their student debt," Johnson's Twitter account posted. "Democrats have become the party of the elite."
An updated model from the University of Pennsylvania's business school estimated the relief plan, which now provides an additional $10,000 for Pell Grant recipients, will cost between $469 and $519 billion.
The study estimated about 75% that money would go to households making $88,000 or less per year.
Pocan said even if most Americans weren't benefiting from the forgiveness plan, which wipes out the estimated $300 billion in savings from the Inflation Reduction Act, he still believes it's a net economic benefit.
"Some people are gonna have an education, some people need job creation, some seniors need help [with] out-of-pocket expenses. That's what government should be doing," Pocan said. "Helping people on a regular basis, and make sure we're touching everyone to provide that support."
Republicans dismiss Evers surplus plan
In what's becoming an emerging theme, Wisconsin's fiscal outlook is rosier than previously thought.
According to a report from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the state collected $1.6 billion more than previously projected in January. All told, Wisconsin is now on track to have a surplus of more than $5 billion.
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday released a plan to use much of that money. The Democratic governor proposed a 10 percent income tax cut for individuals making less than $100,000 per year, and for married couples earning less than $150,000 per year.
Evers offered several other ideas, including a repeal of the minimum markup tax, which could lower gas prices by about 30 cents per gallon, and placing a $35 cap on insulin copays.
Republicans have dismissed the plan, calling it an election year gimmick. They note in the two budgets proposed by Evers during his first term, he never proposed such sweeping tax cuts, only to then take credit for cuts written into the budget by Republicans in control of the legislature.
But since Republicans do support tax cuts, why not back that part of this proposal?
Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam), a co-chair of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee, said he wanted to wait until the next budget cycle, which won't begin in earnest until next spring.
"We're focused on talking about [tax cuts] in a few months, when we're working on the next budget," Born said. "Because we know we're in a changing economic time here, two quarters now of slowing growth, possibly a recession, the way it looks."
In 2014 and 2018, Republican lawmakers supported election year tax cuts under former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican. Born cited a high inflation rate when describing the current economy as unstable, saying that was reason enough for not touching the record-high surplus.
"We have questionable economic times," Born said. "You have, in the case of these two governors, you know Governor Walker always supported tax cuts, didn't always enjoy the large surpluses until later in his administration, when he could repair the damage that had been done by the Democratic governor prior to him."
GOP holding up opioid settlement plan
It's unclear when Wisconsin will begin using the $31 million it received in a settlement with drug companies for their role in spurring the opioid addiction crisis.
The Department of Health Services (DHS) submitted its plan for the money last month, but at least one Republican on the Joint Finance Committee objected to the plan, bringing the process to a halt.
Born would not say which lawmaker rejected the plan, citing a the ability for members of joint finance to remain anonymous when they file objections.
"I have concerns, other members have concerns. That's why we're working through the process," Born said. "I would say, in this case, a number of people had concerns, and that's why we're working through this diligently, to make sure we have the best plan we can have for the state of Wisconsin."
The Evers administration has blasted Republicans over their blockage, noting the first phase of the proposed DHS plan includes $5 million to increase the availability of Narcan and fentanyl testing strips.
Born said Republicans on the committee were in the process of changing the plan, but offered no specifics on what those changes looked like.
"I'm confident we'll be able to make the modifications," Born said. "And get the answers to the questions that we need in the next few weeks."
Born was then pressed on whether a "few weeks" meant passing a plan before the November election.
"That would be before the election," he said.
Report: Public workers leaving jobs in record numbers
Wisconsin saw the biggest exodus of public workers for non-retirement reasons in 20 years, according to a new report released Thursday.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum found, in 2021, 17,646 workers left jobs that pay into the Wisconsin Retirement System (WRS.) The forum found that was the most departures since at least 2002 when focusing solely on reasons other than retirement, disability or death.
The WRS currently includes more than 250,000 government workers, including teachers, police officers, university employees and prison guards. The pension fund, which is the 13th-biggest in the U.S., includes staff from all Wisconsin school districts, all counties except Milwaukee County, and nearly all cities except Milwaukee.
Ari Brown, a senior research associate with the policy forum, said one reason for the departures was likely workers seeking greater flexibility, something the private sector has seen with the proliferation of work-from-home options.
"All of these sectors you would associate with jobs you can do in a work-from-home type of setting really saw a lot of boosts," Brown said. "Whereas you had a lot of sectors with an in-person element, like accommodation and restaurants, really take a hit."
Brown noted adapting could be harder in the public sector, where jobs in education and public safety require an in-person element.
The policy forum's research found most of the openings have been replaced, but the changes have led to a shift toward younger, less experienced workers filling those public positions.
In 2010, the average age of active WRS members was 46 years old. By 2021, the average age decreased to 44.6 years old, the youngest since 2003.
Overall, forum researchers tallied 80,865 WRS members in 2021 with at least 15 years of service, which was the lowest total since 2003.
That can have a mixed effect, the report found. While the loss of experience can hurt the quality of services provided, an influx of younger workers means cheaper salaries and, in turn, lower costs for taxpayers.
As those younger workers find their footing, they could also bring a more open-minded approach to new technologies and processes that allow agencies to operate more efficiently.
As for long-term solutions, researchers noted state lawmakers might need to revisit funding for state agencies and local governments, in order to supplement higher salaries that could attract and retain workers. The trade-off there is long-term growth of government spending, although the state currently is projected to have a surplus of more than $5 billion.
Other possible solutions listed by the report include more workplace flexibility, and more shared services between governmental agencies.
"I think you can start to think about things like perks, which could include a lot of flexibility in terms of hours," Brown said. "It could include, you know, other perks of the job; things like vacation time, things like that that do not require a salary element."
Brown said saving on salaries was uniquely important for the public sector, since those costs are tied to tax revenue, which is limited in Wisconsin by sales tax restrictions and property tax limits.