Capital City Sunday: Democrats strengthen U.S. Senate majority; WI Senate leaders share surplus priorities

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following the 2022 midterms, the biggest conservative achievements will likely need to come at the state level.
After hoping for a red wave over Washington, Republicans won a House majority, but lost ground in the Senate following Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory in Tuesday's runoff election.
The Georgia result renewed conversations about leadership in the Republican party moving forward after candidates closely aligned with former President Donald Trump fared poorly in statewide contests.
Wisconsin Senate President Chris Kapenga said the 2024 primary would determine whether Trump remained the nation's top Republican.
"I think that's being debated right now within the party itself," Kapenga said. "And we're gonna see what shakes out with the presidential election that's gonna be coming up in a couple years."
Kapenga, who wrote a letter to Trump in June 2021 saying the power of the former president's pen was "like Thor's hammer to a Bobby pin," and noted he boarded a plane wearing a Trump mask and socks, said he hadn't decided whether he'll support Trump's 2024 bid to be the GOP's presidential nominee.
"It depends on what other candidates are gonna put their names out there," Kapenga said. "I can't say that at this point."
Discuss the surplus
Both Kapenga and Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard (D-Madison) confirmed Senate leaders from both parties have a meeting scheduled later this month.
At the top of the agenda for lawmakers is the upcoming two-year state budget, which Wisconsin approaches with an unprecedented projected surplus of $6.6 billion.
Republicans have made clear their top priority is widespread tax cuts. Democrats have said they're open to tax cuts, but want the cuts scaled so the majority of savings don't go to the most wealthy earners.
"We're ready to sit down and have that conversation, but as you know, the devil is in the details on that that looks like," Agard said. "The majority of that relief would need to be going to lower and middle income folks in the state of Wisconsin."
Kapenga echoed Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, who said last month income tax cuts would benefit earners in all tax brackets.
"We'll have those discussions, but if we're gonna do it, we have to do it fairly to everybody," Kapenga said. "And that is everyone who is paying taxes right now should get an equal cut in their taxes."
Agard said her top legislative priority is working with GOP leaders to secure more funding for private schools and local governments.
"Our Main Streets and families do better when they are adequately funded," she said.
Kapenga didn't rule out increased funding, but added Republicans hadn't yet discussed those proposals in depth.
"I don't know where that's gonna fall out yet. There is some discussion from the Assembly side that there may be some room," Kapenga said. "But without having talked to the caucus, it's hard for me to say at this point."
As for their other session priorities, Kapenga said he wanted Republicans to give more attention to the nuts-and-bolts of government. He specifically mentioned exploring licensing delays and the state's unemployment system.
Kapenga said he also wanted to take another run at bills further restricting access to welfare and unemployment pay for people who don't have jobs or don't show up for a job interview.
Gov. Tony Evers vetoed such bills last year. Despite the state having a consistently low unemployment rate, Kapenga pointed to the state's labor participation rate, which tracks the percentage of people 16 and older who are working.
"That percentage of participation is slowly dropping," Kapenga said. "And there are people who are stepping out of the workforce, and what we can do is we can increase that participation for those folks who've said, 'hey, we're just gonna stop looking' for whatever reason."
While Wisconsin's labor participation rate has declined over the past year, the rate has been on a downward trend over the past decade. The U.S. Census Bureau has attributed the nationwide trend to an aging workforce.
Beyond the surplus, a great starting point
The process of crafting a new state budget will begin with projected excess at unprecedented levels -- and that's not even counting the surplus.
Before each budget cycle, the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum produces a report that seeks to serve as a starting point for the budget. It compares projected revenues to expected spending.
The spending numbers include anticipated adjustments, but no not include any new spending requests from state agencies. In previous reports, the rosiest outlooks projected about $1 billion in excess revenue. This cycle? The policy forum projects $3 billion in excess revenues for year one of the budget and $3.8 billion in year two.
"The bottom line is we've never seen a number like this," Jason Stein, the forum's research director, said. "And there's always reasons to be cautious, but we're starting in just so much better and stronger of a position than we've seen in the past."
Stein noted projections have been off in the past, and there's still the possibility of a recession in 2023. Still, the optimistic projections, along with a record-high surplus and healthy rainy-day fund mean Democrats and Republicans can each get some of their biggest budget wishes granted.
"There's no reason why people across the ideological spectrum couldn't get something out of this budget that they're really pleased about," Stein said.
Stein noted it'd also be wise for policymakers to exercise some restraint when it comes to tax cuts and increased spending. He said a recession was just one of several variables that make this a relatively volatile economic environment.
"It's still important to say that these projections are looking two-and-a-half years into the future; they've been off before," Stein said. "We have inflation, we have the prospect of a recession, we have the war in Ukraine. We have a lot of things that we have to be looking at, but the good news is the state has incredibly strong reserves right now."