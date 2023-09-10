Capital City Sunday: Dems launch effort to pressure Republicans off Protasiewicz impeachment threats

MADISON (WKOW) -- In the same week that Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz attended her first court hearing, the Wisconsin Democratic Party launched a new effort to pressure Republicans into backing down on their threats to impeach her.
The threats come as SCOWIS considers hearing cases challenging the state's legislative maps, which favor Republicans. Protasiewicz called the maps "rigged" during her campaign, and Republicans say she needs to recuse herself from those cases because of it, or face impeachment.
"There's no question that people in our state knew what they were voting for," said Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard (D). "Clearly, they want to know that their voices are being heard in the Capitol building."
The $4 million effort by Democrats will include digital and television ads, outreach efforts and a website that tracks where every lawmaker stands on impeachment.
The state's most powerful Republican said this was just more proof that Protasiewicz cannot be impartial.
"The timing of yesterday’s order from Justice Protasiewicz and the Democrat Party’s immediate press conference announcing $4 million dollars in attack ads supporting Justice Protasiewicz’s involvement is further indication of coordination between the two," said Rep. Robin Vos. "We fully expect Justice Protasiewicz will recuse herself from handling a case where she has pre-decided the outcome and the Democrat party is fully involved.”
Agard pushed back on that.
"It's Robin's job to listen to the people of Wisconsin," she said. "He's completely out of touch with what it is that the folks in our state want."
LEGAL EXPERT: HAS/WILL PROTASIEWICZ COMMITT AN IMPEACHABLE OFFENSE?
Republicans are calling on the justice to recuse herself based on her comments and that she has received significant financial backing from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
Robert Yablon, a UW-Madison law professor and co-director of the State Democracy Research Initiative at the UW Law School, said it would be "highly unusual" for recusal to be necessary in these cases. He cited the US Constitution's due process of law and Wisconsin's statutes.
"Under both of those sources of law, there's an expectation that judges, because they are elected, are allowed to campaign," he said. "When they campaign, they make statements. Those statements can include expressing views and opinions on issues, and they can also accept money when they're running for election."
Legally, Yablon said that beginning impeachment proceedings based off of that would be a bit of a stretch.
"The rule about the justices not having to recuse based solely on campaign contributions was actually a rule that the Conservative justices adopted a little bit more than a decade ago," he said. "The rule was literally written and proposed by two of their largest financial backers."
Then, committing an impeachable offense is a high bar to clear. It's only happened once in Wisconsin's history, and that judge was ultimately acquitted.
"Under the Wisconsin constitution, impeachment is reserved for corrupt conduct in office, or crimes and misdemeanors, " he said. "That also has been understood as setting a quite high bar for very serious types of wrongdoing."
Yablon said an effort to impeach the justice over this would "call into serious question the separation of powers in this state."
"Wisconsin, since the 19th century, has had an elected judiciary. The idea behind that elected judiciary was that they would be an independent check on the other branches of government," he said. "When the legislature comes in and tries to remove that judge, because they're afraid of what that judge might do, that does really call into serious question the separation of powers in this state."
CHILD CARE CRISIS IN WISCONSIN
A package of bills proposed by Wisconsin Republicans to address the child care crisis was up for discussion at an Assembly hearing on Wednesday.
Among other things, the bills would allow child care staff to care for more children at once, allow workers as young as 16-years-old to watch children, and create a child care center loan program.
Multiple childcare advocates testified at the hearing. Some spoke in favor of certain bill provisions, while others pushed back on them entirely.
Rep. Joy Goeben authored five of those bills and said her motivation behind creating them was to find long-term solutions to the crisis.
"So many people are saying 'Child care just isn't available. I can't work without child care,'" she said. "The goal is to provide quality childcare spots as broadly as we can."
She said there will be some administrative changes to the bills based on feedback about wording and intent, but overall, she said the bills will likely move forward despite criticism from many advocates.
Democrats and other advocates have continued to push Republicans to fund the Child Care Counts program. Federal subsidies to Wisconsin's child care industry, provided through the Child Care Counts program, offered a temporary boon. But that money has expired, and final payments will go out in the coming months.
Goeben said she was disappointed that her bills were not given consideration for the solutions she said they would offer that go beyond the financial part.
"It was simply 'No, we want Child Care Counts, we do not want to do anything to improve child care now,'" she said. "We need to work on improving child care now, making slots available for families who need care."
Goeben said she was not sure if lawmakers would consider Gov. Tony Evers workforce development proposals at his special session on Sept. 20, but the Republican-controlled legislature has a history of gaveling and out of his sessions.