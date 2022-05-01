Capital City Sunday: Dems Senate race tightens, Barnes maintains cash bail opposition

MADISON (WKOW) -- The race to decide who will challenge Senator Ron Johnson this fall has gotten more competitive according to the results of a new Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday.
In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes still led the pack with 19 percent of the support. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry had closed the gap, coming in with 16 percent, followed by State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski at 7 percent and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson with 5 percent.
The margin of error for polling among Democratic voters was 6.6 percent.
In February, Barnes came in as the first choice of 23 percent of respondents compared to 15 percent for Lasry, 5 for Nelson and 3 for Godlewski.
Both Lasry and Godlewski have pumped millions of their own dollars into their campaigns and have purchased ads throughout the state. Barnes has yet to launch his TV ad campaign.
Barnes has been on the road targeting rural voters on a "Barnes for Barns" tour, which is says emphasizes his vow to push legislation the favors smaller farms and the expense of corporate ones.
"It's unfortunate that a lot of federal policy has led to proliferation of these large corporate monopolies that have destabilized communities," Barnes said. "That have made it harder for our legacy farmers to compete."
Barnes said he'd also pursue increased funding for environmentally friendly farming practices.
While Barnes tries to make inroads with rural voters, something that has become increasingly difficult for Democrats, he also faces criticism from the right that he's trying to backpedal away from comments he made during protests against police brutality in the summer of 2020, which prompted backlash from police groups.
Barnes on bail reform, immigration
Barnes maintained his stance was not shifting as he said it was possible to keep funding for police at current levels while giving more resources to violence prevention groups. Milwaukee is on pace to break its record for most homicides in a year - a record it set last year.
"I don't think we should have to choose. I think it's unfortunate," Barnes said. "There are more than enough resources to make sure law enforcement has what they need to keep us safe and to solve crimes but to also invest in prevention to stop violent crime from happening in the first place."
Barnes is a bit of an outlier in the field with a clear opposition to the practice of cash bail. It breaks from Gov. Tony Evers, who earlier this month told WBAY cash bail is "one of those things that should be kept." Evers has previously declined to take a stance when asked about the issue.
"What I support is a bail system that decides who should stay in jail based on the severity of the crime, based on the likelihood to reoffend or cause harm," Barnes said.
When pressed on whether that means he supports the outright elimination of cash bail, Barnes said he did not want non-violent offenders held because they couldn't afford bail and echoed his initial response.
"It should be based on the severity of the crime or past violent history," he said.
A spokeswoman for Godlewski said she supports bail reform but not the outright elimination of cash bail in violent cases.
"She does believe we need to reform our cash bail system for low-level, non-violent, minor infractions," Sarah Abel said. "We need the courts and police focused on serious dangerous crimes, and we don’t want to over-prosecute small infractions."
Spokespeople for Lasry and Nelson did not immediately respond to questions from 27 News but have made statements similar to Godlewski's in the past.
Barnes has also split with the Biden administration, opposing the plan to end the Title 42 emergency rule that keeps asylum seekers outside the country while they wait for a hearing.
Homeland security officials have raised concerns there could be a flood of migrants, as many as 18,000 per day, prompting border visits from Wisconsin Republicans in Congress, Glenn Grothman and Tom Tiffany.
Barnes said he wanted the administration to come up with a more complete plan for how it would take care of migrants who come into the country awaiting an asylum hearing.
"The concern was just that we need a plan in place, one that keeps our asylum seekers safe, one that keeps people who are already in the country safe as well," Barnes said. "So that we can truly have a path toward citizenship."
Giving Gableman support
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos confirmed this week Mike Gableman's review of the 2020 election will continue past the April 30 end date of his contract - which was already extended.
It's unclear what exactly is now happening at Gableman's rented office in Brookfield. Vos, who hired the former state supreme court justice and gave him a $676,000 taxpayer-funded budget, would only say this week Gableman agreed to take an unspecified reduced salary within the original budget amount. Gableman had been collecting a salary of $11,000 per month.
Angela Joyce, the communications director for Vos, said the speaker has also agreed to let Gableman buy the office equipment he originally billed to the state. Joyce did not respond to follow-up questions Tuesday about what equipment Gableman was buying and at what price.
Vos has justified the decision, citing an open lawsuit in Dane County challenge Gableman's authority to question election officials in private; the officials, including mayors in four of the state's five biggest cities, have said they'd meet Gableman but only in public.
David Varnam, the former mayor of Lancaster, is part of a crowded Republican field in the race for lieutenant governor. Varnam said he supported the idea of letting Gableman continue his work, even in a diminished capacity.
"I think there are a lot of questions that still need answers to them," Varnam said. "And I think this allows enough time to be able to continue to investigation, continue to allow the subpoenas to play out."
Election policy remains a priority for a number of Republicans. Varnam said he supports bills mandating uniform laws for early voting dates and the hours a clerk's office could stay open.
"In Lancaster, when somebody goes in and casts a ballot, they trust that it's going to be counted," Varnam said. "They trust the system because they know the people working behind the table. A lot of communities, that's not the case."
Opponents of that idea say it's unreasonable to force voters in cities like Milwaukee and Madison to have limits to the ballot boxed based on staffing challenges in smaller communities.
As for his statewide campaign, Varnam said he hoped to make a name for himself with a platform focused on outlawing abortion and cutting taxes.
"I think my priorities would be more protections for the unborn, for lowering our taxes on our businesses and out families," varnam said. "And for being a rural voice on our ticket."
When pressed for specifics, Varnam said he opposed exceptions legalizing abortion under any circumstances, including for rape, incest, or instances where a mother's life could be at risk.
"I believe we need to do a better job as a state protecting all life in all forms regardless of how that life came into being," he said.
Varnam also expressed support for allowing firearm owners to carry concealed guns in public without a license. He also said he believed undocumented immigrants already in Wisconsin should be deported.
Varnam and the other candidates will have a chance to capture the state party's endorsement at the GOP state convention next month in Middleton.
Some Republicans have criticized the endorsement process this year. Those running for attorney general and lieutenant governor must raise $50,000 from 300 different donors to be eligible for the party's endorsement; those in the race for governor or U.S. Senate must raise $100,000 from 1,000 sources.
"I outraised Mandela Barnes when he ran four years ago [for lieutenant governor] through that March 15 deadline that the Republican Party set for us," Varnam said. "I think the fact I outraised him but still didn't meet [the current GOP] standard shows that maybe it was a little bit too high."
Varnam said he believed the fundraising minimum should have been either $5,000 or $10,000. Other Republicans have also called for delegates to have the option of a "no endorsement" vote. The convention will take place during the weekend of May 20-22.
New face in the governor's race
Tim Michels entered the Republican primary field for governor with the ability to quickly make a name for himself. As a co-owner of the state's biggest construction company, Michels has already hit the air with a flurry of TV and internet ads.
"From what I think a lot of us have heard, there's some folks involved in the construction industry, the roadbuilders - not surprising given his line of work - who are happy about this," Jessie Opoien, political reporter at The Cap Times, said.
Opoien noted the Marquette Poll showed Kleefisch with a commanding 20-point lead over business owner Kevin Nicholson and a nearly 30-point lead over Rep. Tim Ramthun (R-Campbellsport).
The poll was taken before Michels launched his campaign. For him to make a serious dent in Kleefisch's lead over the GOP field, he'll need to address concerns about possible conflicts of interests with the family business.
Michels Corp. has received more than $1 billion in state contracts over the past decade. Michels announced Thursday he would divest from the company should he be elected governor but did not offer many more details.
"The challenges he's facing right now are actually coming, really from within the Republican Party, within the right - his relationship with the state in terms of contracts that his company has received," Opoien said. "That's potentially messy for him to deal with."
Another result in the Marquette poll worth monitoring is how Evers's approval rating compares to the percentage of voters who believe Wisconsin is on the wrong track. In this month's poll, Evers saw his approval rating slightly dip from 50 percent in February to 49 percent. 56 percent said they believe the state is on the wrong track.
"The challenge for Governor Evers is to make sure voters are associating that 'wrong track' feeling with the legislature and not with him," Opoien said. "Whether he'll be able to do that remains to be seen but as long as he can place the blame somewhere else, he might be able to keep those two numbers separated."
Opoien noted in past election cycles, the "right track/wrong track" numbers tend to align more closely with incumbents' approval ratings as it gets closer to the election.
Still, the poll also demonstrated how many residents are not paying much attention to politics at the moment. Opoien said that was perhaps best highlighted by 57 percent saying they didn't know enough about the Gableman investigation to have an opinion on it.
"I think that's a good reminder of what voters throughout in the state are thinking about compared to maybe what those of us in Madison are focusing on," she said.