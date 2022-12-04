Capital City Sunday: Dorow enters SCOWIS race; a new coach for a new era of college sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- The election to decide control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is now a four-way race. Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow launched her campaign Wednesday, bringing a rarely-seen second conservative candidate into a state supreme court race.
Dorow gained national attention as she presided over the trial of Darrell Brooks, who was convicted for the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. While she hasn't tipped her hand on how she views key issues like abortion and redistricting, which the court could see in 2023, Dorow described her judicial philosophy as conservative.
Kelly, who former Gov. Scott Walker appointed to the court in 2016, maintained he remained the most reliable option for conservative voters. Kelly hinted Dorow could be similar to Justice Brian Hagedorn, who ran as a conservative, but has swung key votes on the seven-justice court by occasionally siding with the three progressive justices.
"What I hear, as I go around the state, is people don't want to gamble on who's gonna be on the supreme court next," Kelly said. "They want someone who's tried and true, and has that experience already. I'm the only candidate that has that."
Some conservatives have suggested Kelly drop out, clearing an easier path for Dorow, who is quite recognizable at the moment and is perhaps less likely to be seen as too conservative.
Kelly lost his election bid to Jill Karofsky in 2020. He said no one has approached his campaign about making room for Dorow.
"I've heard someone who may have suggested that," Kelly said. "I haven't heard it directly."
When asked if he decisive 10-point loss to Karofsky would make conservatives skeptical about his electability, Kelly maintained he only lost because the April 2020 election was held on the same date as the Democratic presidential primary. Karofsky won by more than 160,000 votes.
"I think that if that race had been any other year, that would've been a walk away win," Kelly said.
The two progressive judges in the race, Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell, both painted Kelly and Dorow as being too far to the right.
"Judge Janet provides a clear contrast with right-wing extremists like Jennifer Dorow and Dan Kelly, who are both radically out of touch with the concerns of Wisconsinites," the Protasiewicz campaign said.
Mitchell's campaign issued a very similar statement following Dorow's announcement.
"Judge Mitchell will be a Supreme Court Justice who is thoughtful, tough, and fair," the statement read. "Walker-appointees like Dorow and Kelly will be conservative activists determined to take our state backwards.”
As for the key issues facing the high court, Kelly declined to offer his views on the state's abortion ban, saying it could led to perceptions he approached a case with a pre-determined opinion.
The 1849 ban makes it a felony to provide an abortion. It only provides exceptions for when a mother's health was at risk. Critics have said the exception language is too vague, and puts strain on doctors to decide what defines someone's health being at risk.
Kelly said if a law wasn't clear enough, only lawmakers could fix that problem.
"If there is a concern about what a law prescribes or proscribes, the proper response is to go to the legislature and say, 'hey, this law is problematic for these reasons. You need to change this,'" Kelly said. "If they don't, that does not give the power over the court to act in their place. It simply doesn't."
Winning back the west
Sen. Jeff Smith (D-Brunswick) narrowly won re-election last month. With a margin of fewer than 700 votes, Smith had a fight on his hands. Still, he fared better than Brad Pfaff, who lost to Derrick Van Orden as Republicans took Western Wisconsin's seat in Congress.
"We definitely have our work cut out for us in Western Wisconsin," Smith said. "No question about it."
Smith's signature campaign move is taking his billboard-carrying truck around the district, pulling over, and chatting with anyone who approaches. This year, Smith said the most troubling remark was the one voters weren't saying.
"I used to hear people say all the time, 'I vote for the person, not the party.' But I rarely heard that this year," Smith said. "We have got to help people get back to that more independent thinking."
One of the biggest modern demographic divides in politics is between college graduates and those who didn't go to college.
Steve Gunderson, who represented the district as a Republican from 1981-1997, said the biggest contributor to Democrats losing their footing in the region was "university liberal elites" taking control of the party.
Smith bristled at the idea, saying he was a window cleaner who didn't go to college. Whether or not that background propelled his success, Smith said he was uncomfortable with the idea of attacking higher education.
"To use that sort of label against people," Smith said. "As having intellectual, educational expertise is a bad thing? That's really a dangerous place to go."
Smith said his blueprint for winning couldn't really apply to statewide races because there are too many doors to knock and too many places to pull over and talk.
Instead, Smith insisted Democrats would do better in a system that featured more debates and town halls with all candidates appearing.
"We have got to force candidates to be in the same place at the same time," Smith said. "So the public has a chance to ask questions and hear answers in person from these candidates, so they can make comparisons."
New coach, new era
While Luke Fickell might know the Big Ten, he's in charge of a Wisconsin football program that's now part of a growing, big-money conference.
Fickell coached at his alma mater, Ohio State, from 2005-2016, including one year as head coach in 2011. He coordinated the 2014 national championship team's defense.
Now, there's another layer in major conference sports: Name, Image, and Likeness deals (NIL). Players are now allowed to cash in on endorsement deals, and with the transfer portal, are essentially free agents every year.
Players can seek a shot at more playing time, a scholarship from a more prestigious program, and/or better NIL prospects. To help Wisconsin athletics keep up, Badger backers in the business world launched The Varsity collective in September.
Brian Mason, who directs NIL strategy for the UW athletics department, acknowledged NIL is simply part of recruiting and keeping athletes.
"It's recruiting, but it's also retention of student athletes," Mason said. "And obviously the transfer portal and the policies that have come into place around that have sort of changed what that retention strategy might look like."
While the Varsity must operate separately from the university, NCAA rules allow coaches to raise money for the collectives and let players know about the types of deals that might exist. Schools are prohibited from guaranteeing any NIL pay as part of a recruiting pitch.
Rob Master, who chairs The Varsity, said he's been surprised by how widespread interest has been in NIL partnerships with Badger athletes.
"A number of people have come into the collective saying, 'I'm interesting in working with the volleyball team, or the hockey team, or the women's cross country team.' It's not just the quarterback and the running back," Master said.
Master said he believed the best unexpected benefit of NIL is it serves as an equalizer for women's sports.
"Because, in many cases, they're much better versed on social media, their storytelling is much better," Master said. "And ultimately, whether you're a charity or a brand, you're interested in, 'how do I have someone represent my brand or organization?'"
Mason acknowledged some fans might be concerned the recruitment and retention of players will now come down to who can pay the most money.
He maintained Wisconsin will still stand out because its involvement with alumni and business partners who ensure Badgers receive more than just a paycheck through NIL.
"It's not always about cashing in. Certainly, that's a major part of it," Mason said. "They have a platform, and they can monetize that now, and that's something we've leaned into heavily in trying to help them maximize, but you've also seen charitable work done through student-athletes leveraging their NIL."