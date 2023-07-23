Capital City Sunday: Election investigation intensifies a focus on Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin continues to be a focus in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Multiple elections officials from Wisconsin have now been contacted or interviewed by Smith's team over the course of the investigation, including Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Megan Wolfe. A spokesperson for WEC confirmed she appeared in person for the DOJ and FBI in April.
Election leaders in Madison and Milwaukee have also spoken with investigators, including Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell. His office received a subpoena for any records of communications with former President Trump or his allies.
This week on Capital City Sunday, he confirmed he has not had any further contact with investigators since the end of last year.
"When I did speak with them briefly, some time ago, I really told them I hadn't had any communication from the President or his allies on that list," he said. "That's probably why they haven't followed back up with me."
This week, Attorney General Josh Kaul declined to say if he was investigating Wisconsin's fake GOP electors but has said in the past that he would like to see the federal investigation play out first. Michigan's AG just announced she is charging that state's slate of fake electors.
McDonell said he believes Wisconsin's fake electors should be charged.
"When they signed those documents saying that they were the actual electors for the state of Wisconsin, that was the only election fraud that I saw during that cycle," he said. "I just would hope that he's gathering the evidence and is ready to move forward with that when it's appropriate."
McDonell said that he's concerned about how those attempts have led to threats against local election officials.
"I am worried that this pattern of attacks on election officials will just continue on because...not a lot has happened to those who've done it," he said.
Dane County has allocated about $12M in its 2023 budget for election security and a new clerk's office amid the increase in election threats. McDonell said that they have met with architects to go through the building's design but didn't think it would be complete by the 2024 election.
"It's also usually not a good idea to try to pick up and move right before Presidential, that's when mistakes can happen," he said. "So, I don't think we'll be ready for 2024.Hopefully, soon after 2024 we'll have a proper, secure, safe facility."
EFFORTS TO EXPAND BROADBAND ACCESS IN WISCONSIN
State officials are detailing plans to make sure all Wisconsinites have access to reliable, high-speed internet by the end of the decade.
Right now, there are more than 246,000 unserved serviceable locations in Wisconsin and about 217,000 that are undeserved for broadband access. The Governor's Task Force on Broadband Access has continued to release reports and work towards the goal of making sure all homes and businesses could access reliable internet and download speeds.
While speaking to reporters in Baraboo, Governor Tony Evers said a federal and state investment in broadband access could get the state "very, very close" in "another 5 or 6 years" to reliable and affordable high-speed internet.
Rebecca Cameron Valcq, the chairperson of the Public Service Commission, agreed with the governor's timeline, and that timeline is also a goal laid out by the task force
"We are making really, really excellent progress," she said. "We do think it's possible that by the year 2029, that everybody in Wisconsin will have access to reliable, and reliable is really the key here, but reliable high-speed broadband internet."
She said they were disappointed that the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee stripped a $750M request for funding from the governor's proposed budget. According to reporting in the Wisconsin State Journal, some Republicans said they wanted to wait and see how far federal investments in broadband expansion could go over the next few years. The Biden Administration has allocated more than $1B to Wisconsin from the federal infrastructure plan.
Valcq said that won't be enough.
"The dollars that are coming in from the federal government took into account and assumed continued state funding," she said. "We have an estimate of what it will take to get everybody connected in Wisconsin, and that estimate continues to be refined over the years, but we know that the federal dollars aren't going to be enough to get us there."
She said she is confident that future budgets will provide necessary support for the state program, but one funding source won't be enough to get to their goal of internet for all.
ONE YEAR SINCE 988 LAUNCHED NATIONWIDE
It's been just over a year since the Suicide and Crisis Hotline transitioned from a 10-digit number to a 3-digit number, with the goal of making it easier for people to remember.
More than a year later, calls to the hotline have increased, but surveys show many Americans still don't even know it exists.
According to a poll from global market research firm YouGov, only 14 percent of Americans surveyed could actually recall the number and 55% said they had never heard of it.
988 Wisconsin Lifeline's program manager, Shelly Missall, said they have been working to ramp up marketing and advertising for 988.
"Not everybody accesses information in the same way and so we're really trying to build that up," she said.
Calls, texts, and contacts still spiked over the last year in Wisconsin. Between July 2022 and July 2023, 988 Wisconsin Lifeline received nearly 92,000 contacts for support. Missall said around 98% of those calls were resolved over the phone without any outside intervention.
"One of the really great things is that we have the opportunity to spend some time with folks and really talk about what's going on," she said. "We also have an amazing clinical manager who has really worked to build a culture of least restrictive interventions with our callers."
Staffing has been a challenge, but Missall said they are taking steps to add remote workers.
"Prior to this, everybody was located in a physical call center and that was in one location, which kind of limited the reach of folks who could get involved and help out from the other end," she said. "Now we're able to spread that footprint a little bit more with the addition of remote workers and have more people answering."
There are also specialized services for veterans, the LGBTQ+ community, and Spanish speakers. The Veterans Crisis Line will take the caller to a training center outside of Wisconsin for more specialized help.
For those worried about the cost of resources for mental health help, Missall said they are able to help find affordable services.
"We work very hard to be cognizant of that as well and not creating situations where we are setting them up to incur additional financial burdens that they are already struggling to manage," she said.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, the 988 hotline is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.